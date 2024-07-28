Robert Downey Jr’s return tells us 6 things about the MCU’s future

The sun is setting on San Diego Comic-Con, and Marvel Studios has arguably ‘won’ the convention with its shocking Doctor Doom announcement.

Robert Downey Jr. will return to the MCU not as Iron Man but as Victor Von Doom, Reed Richard’s nemesis and arguably the greatest supervillain in comic book history. This was a huge surprise for fans, and the reaction has been divisive, to say the least (I should know; I was up at 3am writing about the news).

But we’re not here to get into whether this was the right move or the wrong one. No, what I’m interested in is what Downey’s new role means for the MCU’s future, Phase 6, and all the upcoming Marvel movies.

So, after getting some sleep (again, I was up very late), I put on my thinking cap and came up with six lessons I think we can learn from the biggest SDCC announcement.

1. Insidious Iron Man

Marvel comics

It seems more than likely that the MCU Doom will be inspired by the Infamous Iron Man comic series, which ran from 2016 to 2017. This impressive storyline saw a redeemed Doom taking up the mantle of Iron Man after Tony Stark’s death. While Avengers 5 is unlikely to be an exact retelling of that story (Marvel movies never are), I don’t think you bring back the man who played Iron Man to play Doctor Doom without referencing it in some way.

I predict Doom’s MCU costume will more closely resemble Victor’s Iron Man armour instead of the traditional green tunic and mask, and also it might imply that this version of Doom won’t be scarred (or at least he won’t be initially). Adapting the Infamous Iron Man run will also separate the Downey Jr incarnation of Doom from previous big-screen adaptations, which may have left a bad taste in the memory of fans.

2. Kang’s dynasty will fall

Marvel Comics

For those wondering what Marvel plans to do with Kang and his multiversal mates, the answer seems pretty obvious now. Doom will defeat the conqueror’s legions (presumably off-screen) to establish himself quickly as the new significant threat in the MCU. Doom’s got form for this, having previously dispatched Kang pretty easily during the original Secret Wars event using a reprogrammed Ultron.

3. Avengers Disassembled

Marvel Studios

There are no two ways about it: the Avengers aren’t walking out of Avengers: Doomsday the victors (pun unintended). It will be Doom who triumphs, presumably collapsing the multiverse, either deliberately or accidentally, in order to become the god emperor Doom we saw in the 2015 Secret Wars comics.

4. Spider-Man versus Doom

Marvel Studios

You don’t bring back the actor who played Spider-Man’s father figure in the MCU without planning some sort of warped reunion. The idea of Tom Holland’s Peter being seemingly reunited with Tony only for him to have the rug pulled from under him when it’s revealed its actual Doom is dripping with dramatic potential, and Marvel would be dumber than the Savage Hulk not to have at least one scene where the pair face off.

We’re not sure how many MCU appearances Spidey has left on his contract (the exact workings of the Sony/Marvel deal aren’t public), but we wouldn’t be surprised if Disney didn’t try to shore up its license to use the Wallcrawler soon.

5. Doom’s dynasty

Marvel Comics

One question I do wonder about is how long Downey’s Doom will feature in the MCU. If I were a betting man, I’d guess it won’t be very long, or at least I can’t see Downey sticking around for multiple movies after Avengers 5 and 6.

With that in mind, I’m going to guess Doom will be a bit like Thanos, but for Marvel’s Phase 6. A threat who, once he’s dealt with, will disappear from our screens just like the Mad Titan did. This seems a shame, to be honest; the MCU’s got a bad habit of getting rid of its best villains, and one of the best things about Doom is his ongoing relationship with the superhero community, so I hope I’m wrong… but I’m probably not.

6. Marvel Studios isn’t scared of backlash

This might be the most interesting lesson that can be gleaned from the SDCC panel, but it’s clear Marvel Studios just doesn’t care about Internet backlash anymore. Wherever you stand on bringing back Downey, whether you think it’s brilliant or bonkers, it’s undeniable that the suits at Marvel knew there’d be backlash to the casting.

An optimist would argue it shows confidence in their creative decisions, as it’s unlikely they’d do this without having a good idea where it’s going, while a cynic might suggest it’s unambitious and desperate stunt casting.

Only time will tell which side in the Marvel Civil War is right, but you can guarantee one thing: there’ll be enough discourse, opinion pieces, and podcasts about Robert’s return to keep us busy while we wait for the Avengers 5 release date. And you know what? Marvel clearly believes any publicity is good publicity.

