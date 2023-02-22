Tom Holland’s Spider-Man rumored to lead Avengers The Kang Dynasty

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the first of two new Avengers movies on the MCU horizon, will be led by Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, according to a new rumor.

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Marvel fans were formally introduced to the franchise’s newest bad guy on the big screen: Kang, played by the inimitable Jonathan Majors.

After the scattershot flood of content in Phase Four, Phase Five is primed to chart a more cohesive course through the Multiverse Saga, with all roads heading towards The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

Given the events of Endgame, a few of Earth’s mightiest heroes aren’t as likely to appear – but Tom Holland is rumored to not only return as Spider-Man, but lead the first movie.

Tom Holland to return as Spider-Man in Avengers The Kang Dynasty

According to MyTimeToShineHello and Ember, two reputable Marvel leakers, Holland’s new Spider-Man deal includes leading the next Avengers movie, The Kang Dynasty.

“I guess Sony is playing nice rn cuz yeah, Tom is the lead… [Daniel] Destin Cretton’s favorite superhero is Spider-Man. He’s directing Kang Dynasty,” Ember wrote, while MyTimeToShineHello tweeted: “Tom Holland the lead in Kang Dynasty LET’S GOOO.”

This also comes amid rumors of Holland signing a “huge secret” deal with Disney and Marvel to reprise his role as the wall-crawler, including Spider-Man 4 – which will reportedly arrive before Secret Wars.

In terms of official details, we haven’t heard much about the fourth Spidey movie. In a recent interview, Marvel chief Kevin Feige confirmed the script was being written.

“All I will say is that we have the story. We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now,” he said.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty hits cinemas on May 2, 2025, while Secret Wars is due for release on May 1, 2026. You can also check out more of our superhero hubs below:

