San Diego Comic-Con 2024: Everything announced by Marvel, The Boys, DC & more

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, for sci-fi and superhero geeks, at least. That’s right, Comic-Con 2024 is finally here, and we’ve collated all the major SDCC announcements from the various movie and TV panels.

The SDCC schedule has been revealed, and we know which major franchises and titles will be heading down to Hall H to share news with us.

There are plenty of SDCC rumors to sift through before the big announcements drop, but we’re here to deal with the absolute facts from the convention.

So, what’s going on with Marvel’s Phase 6? What new sci-fi movies are on the way? And what diabolical things do The Boys have lined up next? Let’s see.

Thursday, July 25

The big SDCC announcements we reckon are heading your way today are a new Transformers: One trailer, perhaps something new from Star Wars, and maybe even word on Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s future in the MCU.

Here’s what’s going down today:

11:45am – 12:45pm — Transformers One (Hall H)

1:00pm – 2:00pm – Celebrating 25 Years of SpongeBob Squarepants (Hall H)

2:15pm – 3:15pm — Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Hall H)

2:15pm – 3:15pm — Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Room 6BCF)

3:00pm – 4:00pm — Behind the action of Peacock’s gladiator epic Those About to Die (Ballroom 20)

3:30pm – 4:30pm — What We Do in the Shadows Farewell Kickoff (Hall H)

4:15pm – 5:15pm — Star Wars: Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far Away (Ballroom 20)

6:30pm – 7:30pm — Deadpool & Wolverine (Hall H)

We’ll update this hub as soon as news starts dropping.

SDCC announcements for Friday, July 26

Tomorrow, we’re waiting with bated breath for word from The Boys, Rings of Power, and maybe even something special to celebrate the release of Alien: Romulus.

20th Century Studios

Here’s the schedule for Friday:

10am – 11am — The Boys (Hall H)

11:05am – 12:15pm — The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Hall H)

1pm — Adapting Fan Favorites: A Conversation with Prime Video’s Adult Animation Creators (Indigo Ballroom)

2:30pm — Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Room 5AB)

5:15 pm – 6:15pm — Alien: Romulus (Hall H)

5:45pm – 6:45pm — Dexter: Original Sin (Ballroom 20)

8:15pm – 9:15pm — Harley Quinn & Kite Man: Hell Yeah! Panel (Room 6BCF)

Saturday, July 27

And, for the final day of SDCC announcements, all eyes are on Marvel. We expect a load of clarification and progress reports on Phase 6 projects.

Marvel/20th Century Studios

Here’s the schedule for Saturday:

10:00am – 10:45am — Ghosts (Ballroom 20)

10:00am – 11:00am — My Adventures With Superman (Indigo Ballroom)

11:15am – 12:15pm — Everybody Still Hates Chris (Indigo Ballroom)

11:15am – 12:15pm — Superman & Lois (Hall H)

1:45pm – 3:15pm — The Star Trek Universe (Hall H)

2:45pm – 3:45pm — Batman: Caped Crusader (Room 6BCF)

4:45pm – 5:45pm — The Penguin Panel (Hall H)

6:00pm – 7:00pm — Marvel Studios (Hall H)

6:45pm — From (Indigo Ballroom)

You could also keep up with everything from SDCC by following the official social media channels.

And that's your lot for SDCC announcements for another year. Until next time,