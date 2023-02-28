Attack On Titan Final Season Part 1 drops official synopsis & still image

The final season of Attack on Titan is almost here, and now we’ve got the official plot synopsis and a new still to get us hyped for it.

Attack on Titan has been one of the most influential animes of recent years, so its upcoming conclusion is obviously a very big deal. Despite the fact that the final season has been stretched into three parts over almost three years, fans are still on the edge of their seats.

The anime, which first began as a take of the remnants of humanity fighting off giant monstrous titans, has taken many a twist and turn since it first came out in 2013, and its finale is set to be the most gut-wrenching chapter yet.

The manga’s ending by Hajime Isayama was already been an impactful event – but for those who haven’t read the manga, they may be wondering what’s going to happen. Well, an official synopsis has finally been released.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 synopsis

An official synopsis has been dropped for the upcoming Final Season, which can be read in a Japanese TV Guide.

The synopsis reads: “Eren activates The Rumbling in an attempt to destroy the world. Countless Titans begin their march, trampling down everything in their path. Mikasa, Armin, Jean, Connie, Hanae, Reiner, Annie, Pieck, and the mortally wounded Levi.. the remaining ones challenge the final battle to stop Eren.”

As for the show’s overarching plot, Attack on Titan “is set in a world where humanity is forced to live in cities surrounded by three enormous walls that protect them from gigantic man-eating humanoids referred to as Titans; the story follows Eren Yeager, who vows to exterminate the Titans after they bring about the destruction of his hometown and the death of his mother.”

The final season has become a very different story from what it first was, as Eren has now seemingly become the villain of the story. After discovering that he has titan powers, and learning about the history and origin of the giant beasts, he has now vowed destruction against any humans who oppose him.

Now, the people of Paradis and Marley must put their differences aside in order to survive the Rumbling, which was set in motion by Eren in Season 4 Part 2.

First still from Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3

This synopsis was also released alongside a new official still image of the season, which depicts fan-favorite characters Levi and Hange.

The image depicts the pair as they prepare for the battles ahead, with Hange and her iconic eyepatch looking concerned, and Levi looking away as he holds his fist to her chest, evoking the show’s classic military salute.

These two will certainly be put through the wringer in the coming weeks. Fans can expect many twists in these final few episodes, and saying that the finale will be incredibly emotional is putting things very lightly.

The action and horror will also be intense, as can be seen in a recently released trailer below:

Attack on Titan is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. To find out more about the show, click here.

