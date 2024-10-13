My Hero Academia Season 8: Release window, first teaser, and all the other details we know

After a massive 2024 run, My Hero Academia Season 8 beckons, promising a bittersweet send off for fans who’ve been following Deku for years.

Indeed, My Hero Academia has been a defining force within anime and manga for almost a decade now. Kohei Horikoshi’s manga was a sensation, and the superhero anime became a pillar of a new era, alongside Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer.

But all good things must end, and Season 8 of the anime show looks to be the concluding installment of the franchise. Everything’s been set up, now we just need to see Deku and Class 1-A tackle Shigaraki and All For One once and for all.

If you want to know all the details, look no further, because our Quirk is giving you reliable information when you need it.

My Hero Academia Season 8 release window

My Hero Academia Season 8 is coming sometime in 2025. This was announced right before the finale of Season 7.

More often than not, new seasons are part of the summer season, premiering in March, April or May. Season 4 and 6 kicked off in October, though, so Season 8 could also arrive in the fall. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

My Hero Academia Season 8 teaser

The first My Hero Academia Season 8 teaser simply confirms this will be the on-screen finale for Deku and his fellow heroes. We don’t get any footage beyond the announcement – to be fair, that’s exciting enough as is.

What will happen?

My Hero Academia Season 8 will depict the epic battle against Shigaraki and All For One in the Final War Arc, Chapters 399 to 424. The fight started in Season 7, and we’ll be jumping right back in with Armored All Might taking on All For One in a bombastic standoff.

This will evolve into Deku making the last stand against the antagonist, as he becomes the savior against evil. It’s a protracted skirmish, as you’d expect from the concluding arc of a shonen story, and Studio Bones has their work cut out getting all the sequences right.

Comparatively, 25 chapters isn’t a lot to get through. But since this’ll be the climax, expect more time going into each scene and sequence, with more anime-only material and alterations to really flesh out every moment.

Is Season 8 the end of the anime?

Yes, Season 8 is the final part of My Hero Academia. The property may continue in other forms, like spin-off movies or TV shows, but this is the last season of the anime, following on from the manga’s ending earlier in 2024.

Where can you watch My Hero Academia Season 8?

My Hero Academia Season 8 will be on Crunchyroll, just like all the other episodes and films in the franchises. You can expect a simulcast, allowing viewers to watch week-to-week right on the tail of the Japanese broadcast.

The dubbed version will then follow soon after.

That's all the intel we can give on My Hero Academia's eighth season at present.