Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR movie: Release date speculation, plot & more

Keanu Reeves is to set star in a Netflix movie adaptation of BRZRKR, based on titular Boom Studios! comic. From release date information to cast and plot details – here’s everything you need to know about BRZRKR.

We can always depend on Keanu Reeves to deliver top-tier action thrills. Whether that’s from the John Wick or Matrix franchises, the Speed star is preparing to unveil his next deadly character.

In March 2021, Netflix confirmed that they would adapt BRZRKR, a comic series co-written by Reeves and Matt Kindt, for the popular streaming platform.

There’s plenty to explore with Reeves’ latest endeavor, so here’s what you need to know about BRZRKR.

Currently, there is no official release date set for Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR. However, we speculate the comic book movie will arrive on Netflix by mid-2024 at the earliest.

The screenplay for the movie was completed by writer Mattson Tomlin on October 1, 2022. Tomlin shared the news on social media, giving fans a tease of what to expect from the project.

We’ll update this article upon the confirmation of a release date.

BRZRKR Netflix movie cast: Who will be in it?

Keanu Reeves likeness is the direct inspiration for ‘B’ aka The Berzerker and will reprising the role on the big screen. No other cast members have been announced at this point.

Reeves is open to directing the project too, which mark the second time the Matrix star has sat in the director’s chair. Previously, Reeves directed the martial arts thriller Man of Tai Chi in 2013.

There will also be an “anime spin-off series” according to Netflix, that will “expand” the universe of the franchise. Reeves will reprise his role once more.

We’ll update this article upon on the release of casting news.

BRZRKR Netflix movie plot: What is it about?

Though no plot details for the Netflix adaptation have been revealed, it is safe to say that the movie at least adapt the first volume of the comic series. If you’re unfamiliar with BRZRKR, then worry not.

BRZRKR follows The Berzerker, a half-mortal/half-god warrior that has existed for centuries.

Acting a deadly asset for the US government, Reeves’ deadly assassin has played a vital part in changing history through his targets. According to Boom Studios!, The Berzerker “fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else.

Boom Studios

In exchange, B. will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it.”

There are two volumes of BRZRKR available to purchase now, with a conclusive third volume set for release in 2023.