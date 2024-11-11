Oshi no Ko creator confirms new manga and fans think they know what it is

Now that Oshi no Ko has finished, co-creator Aka Akasaka has revealed plans for their next manga, coming 2025.

The Oshi no Ko manga ended this October, with a concluding chapter that definitely wasn’t to everyone’s liking, to say the least. Nonetheless, the musical fantasy story featuring reincarnation and popstars has left a mark, spawning an increasingly popular anime show.

With such a large project now done, questions loomed over Aka and artist Mengo Yokoyari’s next undertaking. Aka will be working with a new artist in 2025, Aji Chika, on a currently untitled manga – but fans think they already have it figured out.

In Oshi no Ko, there’s a hugely popular manga and anime franchise called Tokyo Blade. In-universe it’s sold over 50 million copies, collected into 14 volumes, with one adaptation.

Now that the main story is done, readers are convinced that Aka’s going to share Tokyo Blade with us, creating a truly meta franchise. “It will definitely be Tokyo Blade,” one fan posted on X/Twitter.

“Tokyo Blade, here we go,” another adds. “What if it’s actually the Tokyo Blade they was acting out in ONK???” a third ponders.

Although this would be exciting, the negativity surrounding Oshi no Ko’s finish has left a sour taste in many mouths. Not only was that ending disappointing, Aka’s other project Renai Daikō, was completed this year with another downbeat final chapter.

Fans are growing weary of this as a pattern where a great narrative falls off towards the end. Whatever this next manga ends up being, hopefully Aka can convince a few naysayers along the way.

