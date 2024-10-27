My Hero Academia’s final volume will have a ton of extra content, but fans only want one thing

My Hero Academia might be over, but it’s not completely done just yet, because the final volume is still to come, and readers are still hoping for one wish to come true.

The My Hero Academia ending arrived in August, giving a bittersweet goodbye to Deku and Class 1-A. Since then, the anime show has become the main focus for fans, alongside the anime movies, the latest of which, My Hero Academia: You’re Next, arrived this year.

It’s been revealed that My Hero Academia Volume 42 is coming on December 4, 2024, with a whopping 60 pages of extra content. Whatever else is included, fans have a particular desire they didn’t get otherwise.

They want creator Kohei Horikoshi to finally acknowledge the longstanding ship of Deku and Uraraka, a relationship that’s been teased numerous times but never become fully explicit or canon.

“There are a lot of things I want Hori to expand on, but in the end you have to do one thing and one thing only, do it Hori, lets put a rest to this war,” posted a fan on X/Twitter, with a gif of the characters.

“Horikoshi if you don’t make this ship canon I’ll never forgive you,” posts another. “Uraraka and Midoriya confirmed together, and my life will be yours Horikoshi,” a third adds.

There’s some disagreement here, because there are two potential relationships that could be canonized. Uraraka and Deku is one, but another is Uraraka and Himiko Toga, and edits are going around of the latest official art removing the latter holding hands to make it the former.

“So you agree?? That Togachako is indeed romantic? Good to know,” says one fan using the official art. “What a convenient crop to push your heteroship agenda,” a second says in response to a post of the edited artwork.

Kohei has drawn Deku and Uraraka holding hands before as well, so he clearly isn’t playing any favorites in terms of expectations. Sadly, the most likely result is neither gets much attention – but we’ll find out in December.

Have a look at our guide to My Hero Academia Season 8 for more from the future of the franchise.