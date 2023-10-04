Season 1 of Ahsoka ended today, but did the action-packed series finale feature a post-credits scene?

The first season of Ahsoka concluded with an episode titled ‘The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord.’ The climactic eighth installment tied up loose ends, while at the same time setting up potential future stories.

Here’s what we had to say about the episode in the Dexerto review: “Ahsoka Episode 8 doesn’t exactly go out on a high; it’s packed with action that often lacks flourish, beats that should be emotional feel a bit cold, and the ending isn’t particularly satisfying.”

So is there anything during or after the credits? Read on to find out…

Does the Ahsoka finale have a post-credits scene?

No, the Ahsoka finale does not have a post-credits scene. Nor is there anything mid-credits. So when the episode proper concludes, that’s the last we see of the characters.

That’s largely in-keeping with the Star Wars universe. Where the Marvel movies – another Disney franchise – often feature multiple post-credits scenes, the Star Wars films haven’t included any.

The Star Wars TV shows have done much the same. Although there have been outliers…

In The Mandalorian Chapter 16: ‘The Rescue,’ a post-credits scene finds Boba Fett and Fennec Shand killing Bob Fortuna, a move that sets the scene The Book of Boba Fett.

In The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 7: ‘In the Name of Honor,’ a post-credits scene finds Cad Bane being operated on by The Modifier.

In Andor episode ‘Rix Road,’ a post-credits scene reveals the construction of the Death Star, reframing what has come before.

Each of those scenes set story up for future shows, but there’s no such moment at the end of Ahsoka. While we’re still waiting to find out if there will be a Season 2.

