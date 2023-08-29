Adam Sandler might be divisive when it comes to his comedy movies, but he appears to have bucked the trend with his latest Netflix flick by breaking a Rotten Tomatoes record.

Though Adam Sandler has dipped his toes in many waters, the Hollywood actor is best known for his work in comedy, having risen to fame as a cast member on Saturday Night Live.

In the 90s and 00s, Sandler led a wide range of comedy flicks, from Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison to The Wedding Singer and Airheads. More recently, he signed a lucrative deal with Netflix to produce a number of films, including his Murder Mystery series.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Love him or hate him, Sandler draws in the viewers, although his work doesn’t always go down too well with the critics. The Waterboy is a prime example – despite earning a 71% audience score, it only received 33% on the Tomatometer. However, it looks like the situation has been flipped on its head with his latest project.

Adam Sandler sets Rotten Tomatoes record with new Netflix movie

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah – a new Netflix comedy starring Sandler alongside his wife and two daughters – has earned a whopping 96% Rotten Tomatoes score from the critics, making it his most well-reviewed movie to date.

Article continues after ad

Prior to this, the title was held by Hustle, which has a 93% score on the Tomatometer. What’s surprising is that there’s still a divide between the critics and audiences, as You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah has been rated 67% by viewers at home.

Article continues after ad

So, why are reviewers loving the new Netflix hit? For many, it’s the family dynamic that translates well on the screen, with the comedian joining the cast with his wife Jackie Sandler and daughters Sunny and Sadie.

Article continues after ad

What’s more, the critics shared nothing but praise for Sunny, who plays the Bat Mitzvah girl herself, Stacy Friedman.

“Cry nepotism all you want, but the entire brood acquits itself quite well, and they seem to be having an infectiously good time together,” wrote Rolling Stone. “It helps a great deal that the film is energetically directed and written.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

CNN added: “Adam Sandler’s daughter Sunny – the clear belle of the ball – quickly dampens the ‘nepo baby’ asides with her winning, natural performance in a familiar but very nicely done coming-of-age story.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“It’s basically a pricey home movie that lets Adam Sandler spotlight his wife and two daughters,” said ABC News. “It’s also an unexpectedly sweet and sassy surprise. Dynamo Sunny Sandler, his youngest, gives nepotism a good name as a Jewish girl on the cusp of womanhood.”

Netflix

So, what about the audience members who didn’t enjoy the film? As said by one on Twitter/X: “I’m having a bad movie marathon & You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah on Netflix got me crriinnggginnngggg.”

Article continues after ad

Another wrote: “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is generally enjoyable but the protagonist is just so unlikeable every time I think she’s about to start a redemption arc she goes and does a horrible thing again, she’s just a bad person, can’t sympathize much.”

Article continues after ad

What is You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah about?

The official synopsis for You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah on Netflix is as follows: “Stacy and Lydia are BFFs who’ve always dreamed about having epic bat mitzvahs. But things start to go comically awry when a popular boy and middle school drama threatens their friendship and their rite of passage.”

Article continues after ad

Now you can make up your own mind about You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, as it’s available to stream on Netflix now. You can check out some of our other Netflix hubs below:

The Night Agent Season 2 | The Gentlemen | Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | All the Light We Cannot See | Stranger Things Season 5 | FUBAR Season 2 | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2 | The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 | Heartstopper Season 3

Article continues after ad