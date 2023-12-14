What is 1670 about? Netflix series explained

1670, a new Polish satirical comedy series, has just dropped on Netflix. Here’s what you need to know, from what it’s about and its cast, to any reviews and if it’s worth watching.

Netflix may be best known for the likes of Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Bridgerton, but it’s also a treasure trove of international TV shows and movies – just look at Squid Game, the streamer’s most-watched show of all time.

It doesn’t stop there, though. There’s a suite of K-dramas to enjoy, like The Glory, Sweet Home, and Mask Girl; Dark was a brief Stranger Things-adjacent sensation; and then there’s the likes of Lupin, Money Heist, and Ares.

1670 is already attracting subscribers’ interest, but they likely won’t know much about it – here’s a quick rundown.

What is 1670 about?

1670 follows “a zany nobleman who contends with family feuds and clashes with peasants in his quest to become the most famous person in Poland.”

Check out the trailer below:

The satirical comedy, written by Jakub Rużyłło, is reportedly in the style of What We Do in the Shadows and Our Flag Means Death.

As described by Wirtualnemedia, it takes place in – you guessed it – 1670. “Jan, the head of a noble family and the owner of (the smaller) half of the village of Adamczenia, dreams of being written down in the history of Poland, the most powerful country in the world,” the description reads.

“His string of successes in life allows us to think that he is on the right track. After all, he inherited everything he has, and achieved the rest through the hard work of his own peasants. However, his ambitious plans are disturbed by the difficult everyday life of a landowner.”

1670 cast: Who’s in it?

The 1670 cast includes:

Bartłomiej Topa as Jan Paweł Adamczewski

Katarzyna Herman as Zofia

Martyna Byczkowska as Aniela

Michał Balicki as Stanisław

Michał Sikorski as Jakub

Andrzej Kłak as Andrzej

Dobromir Dymecki as Bogdan

Kirył Pietruczuk as Maciej

You may have seen Topa in movies like The Wedding and The Dark Horse, while Herman has appeared in Doppelgänger, The Loor, and Ekipa.

1670 reviews: Is it worth watching?

1670 has a 100% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. While there’s no critic score, reviews have been more mixed.

Decider wrote: “The first episode of 1670 is designed to be a laugh-a-minute mockumentary, but it barely elicited a chuckle from us. The reason why isn’t the language barrier, it’s the fact that the satire is over-the-top and unfocused.”

The Review Geek also wrote: “Like a good joke that’s told too often, 1670 soon loses its charm and allure. We’ve seen comedies like this before but 1670 doesn’t match up to many of them and stand out. It’s a fun ride while it lasts, but it’s definitely not a good binge-watch.”

In a more positive review, Leisure Byte wrote: “If you enjoy watching satirical comedies or mockumentary-themed content, then this series will be right up your alley.”

1670 is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can check out more of our Netflix coverage below:

