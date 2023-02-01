Bridgerton Season 3: Everything we know – cast, plot & more

Netflix’s steamy and romantic period drama series is coming back for a third season, so here is everything we know so far about Bridgerton Season 3.

The latest hit from TV legend Shonda Rhimes is the modern take on the period piece drama, Bridgerton. The show – which is based on the best-selling book series – centers on the wealthy and powerful Bridgerton family.

Each new book, as well as each new season of the show, focuses on a different member of the family and their journey to find romance.

The first season of the show – which debuted on Netflix in 2020 – was a massive hit. The second installment arrived in late 2022 and was an even bigger success, breaking Netflix records. As a result, viewers are eagerly awaiting the third entry, so here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming season.

Contents:

There is currently no confirmed release date for Bridgerton Season 3. However, we do know that filming for the upcoming season began just over 6sixmonths ago thanks to an announcement video uploaded by Netflix.

As a result, it is likely that the show is due to wrap filming soon, meaning news on a more concrete release window and date could be arriving soon. Be sure to check back in with this section regularly as we keep you up to date on when Bridgerton Season 3 will be arriving on Netflix.

Bridgerton Season 3 cast: Who is returning & leaving the show?

Netflix Most of the original cast will be back for Season 3 of Bridgerton

Bridgerton will include many familiar faces and a few new ones while also sadly bidding farewell to some much-beloved characters and actors. It has also been reported that Pheobe Dynevor will not be returning as Daphne for Season 3.

However, fans can expect the following cast members to be back for the new season.

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown

Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony

Harriet Cains as Philippa Finch

Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

As well as this, three new cast members and characters will be introduced in the new season Marcus (Daniel Francis), Lord Debling (Sam Phillips), and Harry Dankworth (James Phoon).

Bridgerton Season 3 plot: What will the new season be about?

Netflix The new season will veer away from Anthony and Kate and tell a completely fresh love story

As is the way with the Bridgerton books and TV show, each new season focuses on a new member of the Bridgerton family. Exploring their quests for love and following their journey of marriage and discovering their perfect partner.

The first season of the show focused on the romance between Daphne Bridgerton – the eldest daughter of the family – and the Duke of Hasting, Simon Basset. Season 2 shifted the focus toward Daphne’s younger brother Anthony and his enemies to lovers journey with Kate Sharma.

Season 3 will once again change up the narrative, with the upcoming addition to the Bridgerton franchise centering on Colin Bridgerton and his friend and fan-favorite character, Penelope Featherington.

The official synopsis for Season 3 includes the following plot details:

“From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season.

“She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.

“Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly.”

Is there a trailer for the Bridgerton Season 3?

There are currently no trailers for Season 3 of Bridgerton. However, we’ll be sure to update this section the moment one arrives so keep checking back here for all the latest Bridgerton Season 3 footage and content.

Bridgerton seasons 1 & 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.

