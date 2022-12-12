Nvidia RTX 4090 laptops leak way ahead of announcement

Dexerto's Hardware and Deals writer. A lover of bad games and beige PCs, he has found himself writing about these things for over a decade. You can get in touch with him over email: joel.loynds@dexerto.com.

HP’s OMEN next-generation laptops with RTX 4090 and 4000-series chips leak before their official announcement.

A Romanian reseller has accidentally leaked the upcoming HP OMEN next-generation lineup, after listing them on their store.

Twitter user momomo_us spotted the laptops, which feature not only the RTX 4000 chips but also the Intel 13th generation Raptor Lake CPUs.

A strange omission is the leaked RTX 4050 GPU, which also leaked recently. Nvidia’s attempts to ensure its dominance on the laptop circuit is a continued uphill battle, as the laptops housing RTX 30-series and below have almost always suffered from battery life issues.

In our reviews of gaming laptops like the Blade 15 and Aorus 17, we found that the heftier the chip, the less likely it was that the battery was going to last further than a couple of hours. With the massive power draw of the RTX 4090, it’s going to be an interesting test when it comes around for how long it could last under duress.

There’s scant other information surrounding these laptops, but the pricing seems to fall in line with where modern PCs are at these days.

RTX 40-series laptop pricing leaks

The Nvidia RTX 4090 currently starts at $1599, with minor price drops happening across the world. With this in mind, the conversion from Romanian Leu to US dollars currently pits the machines at the following prices:

