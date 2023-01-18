The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti might use less power than originally thought

Nvidia’s RTX 4060 Ti has not been announced yet, but in a slight shuffle, we could be seeing its power requirements get dramatically cut to just 160W.

Nvidia’s RTX 40-series graphics cards have always been feared for their power consumption, but the RTX 4060 Ti has a slightly friendlier power target than we originally thought. Leaker Kopite7Kimi revised their specifications for the RTX 4060 Ti, which have historically been incredibly accurate. This revised power target, it could make the RTX 4060 Ti an attractive option for mid-range users looking to get the best possible performance without drinking too much power.

The RTX 4090 and 4080 both have pretty high power requirements, so it makes sense for Nvidia to cut their power targets a little bit, especially since it has been documented that the Ada Lovelace architecture generally performs well, even when you cut down its power target. The RTX 4070 Ti also got a similar power target cut, and still manages to perform decently enough, too.

Article continues after ad

Could the RTX 4060Ti be less powerful?

The RTX 4060 Ti might be slightly less powerful running at 160W than it would have at 220W. However, it’s likely that the higher TGP did not yield much higher performance. Therefore, Nvidia may have cut the power targets down in order to optimize the GPU’s performance-per-watt instead.

Until then, we’re still holding our breath for an official announcement of the RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 Ti, as they will be some of the more consumer-friendly GPUs compared to the expensive higher-end cards out right now.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Sadly, we’re not holding out for pricing parity with the RTX 30-series, so if you are looking for a new GPU, you should start saving your pennies. If the GPUs are too expensive, then we might just recommend picking up an RTX 30-series card instead, as they are still incredibly potent performers, even though you miss out on DLSS 3.