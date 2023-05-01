Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti launch nears as GPUs ship to partners this week

Nvidia’s RTX 4060 Ti is gearing up for a seemingly imminent launch, as rumors swirl around partners getting GPUs on May 5th, primed for a “late May” launch.

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti can’t stop leaking, as Team Green gears up to launch two of its more affordable graphics cards. The RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti will be the first GPUs in the RTX 40-series lineup that offer an affordable price point and can also use Nvidia’s DLSS 3, which is proving to be popular among modders to stabilize performance for poor PC ports.

Videocardz claims that The RTX 4060 Ti will be shipped to partners as early as May 5, in a leaked document published on the site. This has been presumably leaked from Nvidia themselves. Interestingly, the document also states a tentative date for its product announcement, and an official launch date.

No firm pricing details yet

Nvidia

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti has no firm launch date quite yet, as the usage of budget components, and presumably fewer PCIe lanes could mean that there are huge savings to be had, that will likely be passed onto the consumer. We have already had our eyes on the RTX 4060 Ti just last week. All signs point to an announcement around Computex 2023.

We speculate that the RTX 4060 Ti will debut for around $450, following reports that the graphics card would be launched at a lower price than Team Green initially anticipated.

This would also allow for some breathing space to launch the RTX 4060 at around $400 or lower. Sadly, we think that the RTX 4060 Ti will not launch at the same price as the RTX 3060 Ti.

The graphics card is anticipated to come equipped with 4352 CUDA cores, in addition to just 8GB of GDDR6 RAM. We would have liked to have seen more RAM on the GPU, as it’s something that AMD has also called out. Though, one benefit of this is that the RTX 4060 Ti might only require 160W of power in total. This means that it’s likely that we could see single 8-pin variants of the GPU, making it a good contender for budget-conscious builders.