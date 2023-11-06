Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super: Rumored specs, pricing & more

Looking for the latest rumors about a potential Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super? We’ve collated all the details you need, including leaked specifications, price, and more.

According to several recent rumors, Nvidia is planning on a refresh of the 40-series of graphics cards, which will see the currently available standard models replaced with upgraded ‘Super’ counterparts.

With so many rumors and so much speculation, it can be difficult to get an idea of what information is reliable. To help, we’ve gathered up everything we know so far about the supposedly upcoming GPUs. Please remember that until Nvidia makes an official announcement, all this is unconfirmed.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

RTX 4070 Ti Super: Leaked specifications

Chip: AD103-275 or AD102-175

CUDA Cores: 8448

Reliable Nvidia leaker Kopite7Kimi revealed some unconfirmed specs for the 40 Super series, including the RTX 4070 Ti Super. However, they did temper expectations, saying they were still unsure about the information, saying: “I still doubt with them, especially the Ti Super. I cannot fully agree.” so some uncertainty surrounding the GPU remains.

If the information can be trusted, it indicates that the RTX 4070 Ti Super will be equipped with either an AD103-275 GPU chip, or an AD102-175, with 8448 CUDA cores available. The ambiguity over the GPU chip has led to further speculation that Nvidia might be using a practice called variously ‘Chip Mixing’ and ‘Chip Binning’.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This means the company could use two chips to classify an RTX 4070 Ti Super or lower-specced 4070 Super depending on the performance of the chip during certification. Some consumers and analysts have concerns that this approach could mean two graphics cards of the same name could produce different performance figures, but it is impossible to judge based only on rumors and leaks without an official announcement.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Leaks claim that the RTX 4070 Ti Super will be released in the first quarter of 2024, with a potential announcement around CES 2024. Some leaks have proclaimed that the 40 Super series could start being rolled out as early as the first quarter of 2024.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Though most rumors along these lines have identified the RTX 4080 Super as the first in line for release, it does suggest that the other graphics cards in the 40-Super line would follow fairly closely behind, to provide consumers with options.

RTX 4070 Ti Super: Price leaks

According to Moore’s Law is Dead, the RTX 4070 Ti Super could be priced as low as $799. Though pricing is subject to market forces, recently word has emerged from inside Nvidia that the company is planning an aggressive pricing strategy for the 40 Super series to go head-to-head with AMD. Though the focus seems to be on sales of the RTX 4080 Super, users looking to grab an RTX 4070 Ti Super could also benefit, with price estimates as low as $799.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

More conservative estimates put the price at between $899 and $999, which is still a drop compared to current pricing.

RTX 4070 Ti Super: TGP leaks

Based on another leak from Kopite7Kimi, initial information shows that the 40 Super series will largely have the same power requirements as the currently available standard models. This suggests that the RTX 4070 Ti Super might max out at a power draw of 285W.

As we wait for further news and official announcements it might be worth waiting for a while if you are planning an upgrade for your graphics card.