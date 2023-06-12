Nvidia RTX 4060 to release June 29 & it’s actually affordable

Nvidia’s RTX 4060, its second mid-range graphics card is reported to launch earlier than initially announced and will be priced at $299.

The latest addition to the RTX 40-series GPU lineup, the RTX 4060, is set to launch on June 29 at $299. This will be Nvidia’s follow-up to the 4060 Ti, which launched last month to a dour reaction.

It appears that Nvidia isn’t done trying to take over the midrange market again, as the 4060 will actually be relatively affordable in the midst of ever-increasing hardware prices. The $299 price point and anticipated performance of the card hasn’t been met with the best response, though independent benchmarks remain to be seen.

However, despite any early reactions, Nvidia is pushing the 4060 out much sooner than originally said by Team Green. The card was supposed to launch in July, but will now see stock hit shelves in June, instead.

Leaked by MEGAsizeGPU and spotted by VideoCardz, the current plan is for the parts and chips to be shipped to partners from today and lead into a June 29 launch. The full plan includes announcement dates (June 18) and reviews of the card should hit June 28, just a day before launch.

No news of the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB yet

Also included in the leaked document is the 4060 Ti 16GB variant. Nvidia has no dates attached outside of the announcement date and doesn’t even have a shipping date to manufacturers as of yet. Any crucial information about it has been redacted.

The 4060 Ti 8GB was not best received on launch, with reviews claiming that the price for performance wasn’t worth it and some going even so far as to say to outright avoid the card altogether.

In our review, we said that while the card performed fantastically at 1080p, but we didn’t see that performance carry over to higher resolutions, making it more of an incremental upgrade than a generational leap promised by Nvidia.