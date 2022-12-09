Nvidia RTX 4070 specifications leak and it’s not good news

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at sayem.ahmed@dexerto.com.

Hardware leaker Kopite7Kimi has just leaked the latest specifications of the RTX 4070, and it appears to be a significantly cut-down AD104 chip.

Nvidia’s RTX 40-series lineup details are now hitting thick and fast. However, it’s not all good news. Hardware leaker Kopite7Kimi has delivered accurate leaks in the past, and their new leak suggests a significantly weaker RTX 4070 than once thought.

Nvidia has had their RTX 40-series lineup coming thick and fast. The RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 have already been released, while the RTX 4070 Ti is currently lined up for a January launch. However, We’ve heard surprisingly little about the RTX 4070 up until now. We know that Team Green has previously had some trouble with nailing down final specifications.

Article continues after ad

Now, with these leaks, we’re looking at a 23% total reduction in chip size compared to what we believe is the full variant of the chip. It looks to lag behind the spec sheets pretty significantly compared to the RTX 4070 Ti.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 leaked specifications

GPU Nvidia RTX 4070 (Unconfirmed) Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti (Unconfirmed) Nvidia RTX 4080 Nvidia RTX 4090 CUDA cores 5888 7680 9728 16384 Memory 12GB GDDR6X 12GB GDDR6X 16GB GDDR6X 24GB GDDR6X TBP 250W 285W 320W 450W

The RTX 4070 is now looking like it’ll be slower than the leaked specifications of the RTX 4070 Ti. Please bear in mind that the specs of the RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4070 are both still unconfirmed, so we have no official indications yet. The best idea we will get of the performance of both cards is when we can verify and independently test the performance differences for ourselves.

Article continues after ad

It also calls into question how much value gamers will get from the GPU, too. However, with no official pricing details, we’ll just have to wait and see how it all turns out. But, it appears that we may be walking down the same path as we once were when the RTX 20-series was launched.