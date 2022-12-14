RTX 4060 Ti specifications finally leak online

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at sayem.ahmed@dexerto.com.

The RTX 4060 Ti has finally got some specifications leaked out, and it’s looking like Nvidia’s mid-range offering might disappoint some.

Hot on the heels of our first details on the RTX 4070, we’ve finally gotten word from leaker Kopite7Kimi about the RTX 4060 Ti. This card will firmly sit in the mid-range of the RTX 40-series stack, and is likely to be released mid-2023. Now, we have firm details on the RTX 4060 Ti, RTX 4070, RTX 4070 Ti, RTX 4080, and RTX 4090. As ever with these leaks, take them with a pinch of salt, as they are subject to change ahead of the official announcement.

The RTX 4060 Ti might be 26% less powerful than the RTX 4070

One thing to note about the RTX 4060 Ti leaks is the number of compute units, which is looking like it might come up short when compared to the RTX 4070 by around 26% when comparing pure FP32 CUDA cores. The RTX 4070 might have 5888, while the RTX 4060 Ti will only have 4352.

Additionally, the RTX 4060 Ti will not be using GDDR6X RAM, instead, you’ll have 8GB of GDDR6, which could make the GPU lag behind when used in higher resolutions. What’s more concerning is the amount of VRAM that you are getting, which is actually less than the plain old RTX 3060. We’re not quite sure about the decisions behind this, but a paltry 8GB of VRAM on a GPU released in 2023 just doesn’t feel like enough.

The accursed 12VHWPR connector returns

Additionally, the card will only use 220w of power, yet it will also be equipped with the same 12VHWPR connector which has caused numerous issues for users who have inserted it incorrectly on the card. Considering that the card only uses 220W of power, this is a bit of a head-scratcher and could cause issues for those not familiar with the card.

The AD106 die that will be present in the RTX 4060 Ti will also be in leaked laptop GPUs, but we expect them to come to market first ahead of the actual RTX 4060 Ti.