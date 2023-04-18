Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti rumored to launch next month for under $500

A recent rumor suggests that the RTX 4060 Ti could be launched in May 2023, for a price of $450, which is $50 higher than the previous-generation RTX 3060 Ti.

Nvidia’s RTX 40-series has recently enjoyed a more accessible entry point in the release of the RTX 4070. But, a more wallet-friendly GPU, the RTX 4060 Ti is on the way, and it could cost $450, according to YouTuber and analyst RedGamingTech, who was also one of the first to break the news that the RTX 4070 would be released at $599.

We have previously reported that the RTX 4060 Ti could be released in May, and their statements also correlate with what we have heard regarding Nvidia’s next GPU.

With this track record in mind, a $450 RTX 4060 Ti would signify a $50 price difference when compared to its previous-generation counterpart. This in itself makes us question just how quick the GPU will end up being, considering that the RTX 4070 offered less of a generational performance uplift when compared to its predecessors.

Current leaks also show that the GPU is planned to have just 8GB of VRAM, which AMD has already criticized.

How fast will the RTX 4060 Ti be?

The RTX 4060 Ti will be around as quick as a desktop RTX 3070 chip, or an RTX 2080 Ti. The GPU die rumored to be used is the AD106 die, which is also used on the laptop variant of the RTX 4070. This points to the performance that will be similar to the three-year-old RTX 3070.

This would not signify a significant jump in performance between generations, as the RTX 3070 itself launched at $599, so for $150 less, you get fewer cores, and a more cut-down chip. The flip side of this is that you might also get features like DLSS 3 on the RTX 4060 Ti, but its VRAM limitations are starkly visible since it’s pipped to have just 8GB of GDDR6. This may make the GPU less viable for use at higher resolutions.

Either way, the only way to validate this is to have the GPU in our hands to test for ourselves. We’ll be keeping a keen eye on any and all future announcements regarding the RTX 4060 Ti very soon.