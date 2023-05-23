RTX 4060 Ti vs RTX 4070: Which one should you buy?

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 8GB has finally landed, but is it worth dropping the extra $200 on the more expensive RTX 4070? We dive deep into the numbers to find out.

Nvidia’s RTX 4060 Ti 8GB has finally been launched, and following our review of the graphics card, we’ve thought to directly compare the $399 graphics card against its closest RTX 40-series competitor, the RTX 4070.

While the RTX 4070 is more expensive, it could also potentially make your money go slightly further if you are building a PC for gaming at higher than 1080p resolutions. We go over everything from specs, pricing, and much more to give you the best idea of what to expect from these graphics cards.

Article continues after ad

It’s the best time to buy a new GPU, so whether you’re looking for an upgrade, or building a new PC entirely, we’re here to give you the lowdown.

RTX 4060 Ti vs RTX 4070: Specifications

Dexerto

GPU Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti Nvidia RTX 4070 CUDA cores 4352 5888 Base clock 2310 MHz 1920 MHz Boost clock 2535 MHz 2475 MHz Memory 8GB GDDR6 / 16GB GDDR6 12GB GDDR6X TGP 160W 200W Release date May 24, 2023 / July 2023 April 13, 2023 MSRP $399 / $499 $599

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti comes in two different variants, 8GB and 16GB. However, their specs remain the exact same outside of memory configuration. Versus the RTX 4070, we can see that the 4060 Ti has 30% fewer CUDA cores compared to the RTX 4070, you should expect the relative performance of the graphics to also scale in this way, too.

Article continues after ad

However, it should also be noted that the RTX 4070 is based on a larger die, the AD104, whereas the RTX 4060 Ti is based on the comparatively smaller AD106.

Also of note is the differences in power draw, the RTX 4070 will gulp down up to 200W to power itself, whereas the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB will only use 160W.

RTX 4060 Ti vs RTX 4070: Price

The RTX 4060 Ti starts at $399 for the 8GB variant, and $499 for 16GB. This is up to $200 cheaper than the $599 MSRP of the RTX 4070. However, for that cash, you get more CUDA cores, wider bus width, and faster memory, too.

Article continues after ad

Considering that you get 30% more cores for $200, you might want to save up your pennies ahead of your next build in order to get the fastest GPU possible for your system. While we have not yet benchmarked the 16GB variant of the graphics card, you should expect that it won’t manage to match the RTX 4070 on any front, though features like DLSS 3 are present on both GPUs.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

RTX 4060 Ti vs RTX 4070: Performance

Benchmark GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB Founders Edition GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition Time Spy Extreme 6231 8608 Port Royal 7777 11293 Speed Way 3112 4520 4K Forza 77 FPS 89 FPS 4K Cyberpunk 2077 1 FPS 17 FPS 4K Cyberpunk DLSS 3 35 FPS 72 FPS 4K Overwatch 2 126 FPS 157 FPS 4K CS:GO 186 FPS 204 FPS 1440p Forza 108 FPS 132 FPS 1440p Cyberpunk 32 FPS 39 FPS 1440p Cyberpunk DLSS 3 67 FPS 126 FPS 1440p Overwatch 2 234 FPS 356 FPS 1440p CS:GO 384 FPS 607 FPS 1080P Forza 129 FPS 151 FPS 1080p Cyberpunk 2077 41 FPS 60 FPS 1080p Cyberpunk 2077 DLSS 3 110 FPS 149 FPS 1080P Overwatch 2 372 FPS 422 FPS 1080p CS:GO 583 FPS 647 FPS

Across our array of benchmarks, the RTX 4070 is 34% faster than the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB. This includes synthetic benchmarks, and gaming benchmarks across a range of titles at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K. This difference in performance scales very well with the difference in CUDA core count between the GPUs.

Article continues after ad

We can see the performance scale worse for the RTX 4060 Ti as you ascend in the resolutions, which can be attributed to the 128-bit bus width and limited 8GB VRAM, especially at 4K when playing Cyberpunk 2077 on Ultra. If you don’t want to fiddle around with settings, then the RTX 4070 is a much better buy.

RTX 4060 Ti vs RTX 4070: Which one should you buy?

The RTX 4060 Ti might be the cheaper graphics card, but the sacrifices you make in performance when playing games stings. If you use nothing but 1080p, then maybe it’s the right GPU for you. But, for a modern graphics card, you should really look to get something slightly beefier to stand the test of time, which is why we recommend the RTX 4070 over the RTX 4060 Ti.

Article continues after ad

We will be sure to update this page once the 16GB variant of the RTX 4060 Ti launches in July 2023.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.