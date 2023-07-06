Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 16GB could be released within two weeks

Nvidia’s RTX 4060 Ti 16GB model is eagerly anticipated by those looking for a mid-range GPU. New leaks showcase that the GPU could be released on July 18.

Nvidia’s RTX 4060 Ti was announced alongside an upgraded model, which features double the VRAM. All we heard following its announcement was that the GPU was due to be released in late July, after the RTX 4060.

With the vanilla RTX 4060 launch now behind us, leaker Zed Wang is back at it once again with another leak, which claims that the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB could be launched on July 18. Nvidia clarified previously that there would be no RTX 4060 Ti 16GB Founders Edition model, and therefore that all boards will be made by AIB partners.

Article continues after ad

Par for the course for Nvidia launches, you should therefore expect reviews for the upgraded $499 GPU a day beforehand, meaning that you should have a good idea of how the new GPU performs ahead of launch.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Where is AMD?

Dexerto

AMD most recently launched the RX 7600, a lower-end GPU meant to compete with the RTX 4060. But aside from that and its high-end offerings, there are no current-gen midrange contenders from the company. This allows Nvidia to pretty much get away with whatever they want, including pricing in the mid-range segment. With no news of new Intel GPUs, the prized $500 GPU segment could be prone to stagnation, depending on how big the difference in performance between the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB and 16GB models is.

Article continues after ad

We’re eagerly awaiting Team Red’s next move. But, it’s likely that the move is to not move at all, and instead focus on the development of integrated graphics, as we see in devices such as the ROG Ally, Ayaneo, and Steam Deck.

With a console hardware refresh almost certainly in the works, AMD must be cooking something up. But, it might not be for the high-end PC gaming market.