Some RTX 4060 Ti 16GB GPUs priced higher than a 4070

Nvidia’s latest mid-range addition, the 4060 Ti 16GB, has been found to have a higher price point than some RTX 4070 GPUs.

The RTX 4060 Ti 16GB has landed, and the response has been tepid at best. After reviews of the regular 4060 Ti with 8GB of GDDR6 RAM clamored for more, Nvidia was already prepared with another model.

However, a few manufacturers have appeared to miss the memo about the 4060 Ti being a mid-range GPU and priced it on par with some RTX 4070s. Right now on Newegg, an INNO3D edition of the card is priced at $799.99, $300 above the MSRP for the upgraded card.

Meanwhile, Asus has launched its roster of 4060 Ti cards and priced it entirely in line with the 4070 pricing. On the UK retailer, Scan’s website, every card is at most £60 away from the 4070 pricing from Asus, or at worst, actually on par with the more powerful card. The overclocked edition of the ROG Strix RTX 4060 16GB GPU sits at £5 less than an overclocked 4070.

The 4060 Ti 16GB’s life has already started with some concerns, as reviewers were not given samples to test before it launched.

RTX 4060 Ti 16GB AIB models have terrible pricing

GPU prices have been in a constant state of flux for years now. Pricing on graphics cards has varied wildly since the boom of cryptocurrency, and the bubble bursting. There’s also the electronics shortage, which the industry is still recovering from. However, there’s still little reason given for a lower-tier GPU to be priced nearly the same as the faster one.

The 4060 Ti 8GB model was met with lukewarm reviews, much like ours. While we thought it did a great job in 1080p and 1440p gaming, it still wasn’t the generational leap that was promised.

Nvidia’s RTX 4060 Ti 16GB is available to purchase now, and some stores actually have the hardware for its MSRP price point.