Nvidia’s RTX 4060 Ti may cost around $500, reports suggest

In a recent report, it was revealed that the RTX 4060 Ti may cost just under $500, a slight increase from the MSRP of the RTX 3060 Ti. This price rise is in-line with generational MSRP uplifts on Nvidia 40-series GPUs.

The RTX 4060 Ti is on its way, and we’re pretty sure that it will be coming out for slightly less than $500, according to a report from sources at MyDrivers. This price increase comes shortly after it was revealed that the GPU would use less power than originally thought, coming in at just 160W.

The thing about Nvidia’s price rise is that it’s not too surprising, sadly. When you look at all of the available cards, the RTX 4090, 4080, and 4070 Ti, you can find that they are all more expensive than their previous-generation counterparts, and it appears that way for the RTX 4060 Ti, too.

If we imagine that the RTX 4060 Ti gets revealed for around $499, that would represent a $100 increase on the RTX 3060 Ti. It’s a sad state of affairs, and will price out a lot of people in the mid-range segment to a lower-tier GPU.

Rumored for launch in June

The RTX 4060 Ti is due to launch “in the middle of the year” according to the MyDrivers report. This would be in line with what we’re currently expecting, though we also think that an RTX 4070 will also rear its head around that time, too, though it will be at a slightly higher price point.

The fact that Nvidia has been ramping up pricing this generation is a huge putoff for many gamers, and it looks like they are not going to be doing themselves any more favors with what is traditionally one of the midrange kings of every GPU generation.