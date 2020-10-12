 How to enable Nvidia Reflex in Apex Legends - Dexerto
Apex Legends

How to enable Nvidia Reflex in Apex Legends

Published: 12/Oct/2020 22:12

by Tanner Pierce
Respawn Entertainment/Nvidia

As of October 12, Apex Legends has support for Nvidia Reflex, which allows for better and more responsive button inputs and reduced latency. Here’s what you need to know about the feature, including how to turn it on and off. 

Nvidia Reflex is quickly slowly but surely expanding amongst the gaming industry right now. While the tech company announced that a limited number of games would take advantage of Reflex, there are still titles originally promised that don’t have the latency-reducing feature. That’s changing for one game, however.

Respawn Entertainment and Nvidia have announced that the popular battle royale game Apex Legends is finally getting Reflex after it was originally announced back in September 2020. But what exactly is Reflex and how do you turn it on or off? Luckily, the company has provided answers on just that.

What is Nvidia Reflex?

In simplest terms, Nvidia Reflex is a technology that reduces latency between the time you click a button and the time the action appears on screen. This time delay is due to a number of different factors but when it’s boiled down, the less latency, the better. There’s nothing worse than missing a shot because of latency and this tech fixes that problem or, at the very least, drastically reduces it.

Currently, games like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone already support Reflex, so it’s nice to see this technology make its way into other titles.

How do I enable/disable Nvidia Reflex?

According to Nvidia’s blog post, Reflex is enabled by default with Apex Legends. This means that, if you want to automatically start taking advantage of this feature, you won’t have to do anything.

That being said, you may want to disable it at some point. If you do, you can follow these steps in order to turn it on and off.

  1. Open the Origin Launcher
  2. Go to My Game Library
  3. Find Apex Legends and right-click the game
  4. Select Game Properties
  5. Click the Advanced Launch Options tab
  6. +gfx_nvnUseLowLatency 0 to disable NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency
  7. +gfx_nvnUseLowLatency 1 to enable NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency
  8. Click Save

As previously stated, this feature is only a select number of games at this moment, so here’s hoping that Nvidia brings it to more titles in the near future. Be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto to find out when it comes to other titles.

Apex Legends

Six tips and tricks to find the real Mirage in Apex Legends

Published: 12/Oct/2020 10:06

by Connor Bennett
mirage in apex legends
Respawn/EA

Spotting the real Mirage after he’s popped his decoys can be a real pain in Apex Legends, but some players have got six tricks that will make life much easier.

As each legend has their own unique abilities and quirks, mastering them as your main character does require plenty of time and effort. Being able to master fighting against them, and throwing out perfect counters, can be even tricker. 

There are plenty of tricks that go into countering abilities like Wraith’s portal or Bangalore’s smoke, but when it comes to Mirage, he might the trickiest of all the characters to counter. 

The bamboozling legend can quite easily escape a dangerous situation thanks to his decoys, leaving you and your teammates pretty confused. However, there are six simple ways that you can spot the real Mirage amid the fakes. 

Respawn Entertainment
Mirage’s heirloom is part of his tells.

They come from Reddit user Forexz’s informative video, showing off the six small signs to look out for when Mirage summons his decoys and tries to get away. 

There are simple things like watching which Mirage flickers longest, listening for footsteps, and seeing which one has a second gun on their back as they try to run around amid the confusion. 

On top of that, you can also see the real Mirage if they have his heirloom equipped. Like the holstered gun giveaway, the trophy will appear on Mirage’s back, thus revealing the real legend amid the impostors. 

  1. Track Mirage’s emitter light when he activates the ability. 
  2. Watch the light flicker as he runs. The real Mirage will flicker longest.
  3. Listen for footsteps. The real mirage is the only one to make noise.
  4. Look for a holstered weapon on his back. The real Mirage is the only one with one.
  5. Look for the Heirloom on his back. The real Mirage is the only one to have the trophy there.
  6. Use aim assist on console. You’ll feel a slight slowing in the aim assist when looking at the real one.

How to find the real Mirage in a few easy steps | Read Description in the comments (Headphones recommended) from apexlegends

Console players also have a slight advantage as using aim assist will also reveal the real Mirage. When you aim at the legend, the aim assist will slow ever so slightly when you’re aiming at the real one. 

While these might seem like tips that are hard to follow during a fight, if you put time and effort into memorizing them, it becomes rather easy to spot the tells. 

Respawn might tweak a few things in the future to make Mirage an ever better trickster, but for now, you may as well use these tells to your advantage.

