How to enable Nvidia Reflex in Apex Legends - Dexerto

As of October 12, Apex Legends has support for Nvidia Reflex, which allows for better and more responsive button inputs and reduced latency. Here’s what you need to know about the feature, including how to turn it on and off.

Nvidia Reflex is quickly slowly but surely expanding amongst the gaming industry right now. While the tech company announced that a limited number of games would take advantage of Reflex, there are still titles originally promised that don’t have the latency-reducing feature. That’s changing for one game, however.

Respawn Entertainment and Nvidia have announced that the popular battle royale game Apex Legends is finally getting Reflex after it was originally announced back in September 2020. But what exactly is Reflex and how do you turn it on or off? Luckily, the company has provided answers on just that.

What is Nvidia Reflex?

In simplest terms, Nvidia Reflex is a technology that reduces latency between the time you click a button and the time the action appears on screen. This time delay is due to a number of different factors but when it’s boiled down, the less latency, the better. There’s nothing worse than missing a shot because of latency and this tech fixes that problem or, at the very least, drastically reduces it.

Currently, games like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone already support Reflex, so it’s nice to see this technology make its way into other titles.

How do I enable/disable Nvidia Reflex?

According to Nvidia’s blog post, Reflex is enabled by default with Apex Legends. This means that, if you want to automatically start taking advantage of this feature, you won’t have to do anything.

That being said, you may want to disable it at some point. If you do, you can follow these steps in order to turn it on and off.

Open the Origin Launcher Go to My Game Library Find Apex Legends and right-click the game Select Game Properties Click the Advanced Launch Options tab +gfx_nvnUseLowLatency 0 to disable NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency +gfx_nvnUseLowLatency 1 to enable NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency Click Save

As previously stated, this feature is only a select number of games at this moment, so here’s hoping that Nvidia brings it to more titles in the near future. Be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto to find out when it comes to other titles.