How to get Redfall for free with Nvidia RTX-40 GPU bundles

Nvidia is introducing a new bundle, which includes Arkane’s upcoming vampire shooter Redfall for a limited time.

Bundles for the new hardware are flooding stores, as AMD is currently running two wicked ones for their CPUs and GPUs. Nvidia, not to be outdone, is launching its Redfall bundle for RTX 40-series graphics cards.

The deal requires you to have bought either an RTX 4070 Ti, 4080, or 4090 for your desktop. You can also scoop the free game with either a 4080 or 4090 laptop. It’s only happening at participating retailers, which we’ll continue to update as they get added.

Nvidia to include Redfall Bite Back edition with GPUs

Nvidia isn’t just giving away the base game, but the “Bite Back” edition as well. This $99 pack brings the following:

Laser Beam Multi-Weapon Skin

Tactical Knife Stake Weapon Attachment

Northern Expedition Devinder Outfit

Eyes in the Dark Jacob Outfit

War Clothes Layla Outfit

Engineer Volunteer Remi Outfit

Redfall is the latest game from developer Arkane. Past games you probably recognize are Dishonored and the reboot of Prey. In this shooter, you’ll team up with other players to take on vampiric hordes in the usual Arkane sandbox, where creativity is always key.

Redfall launches May 2, 2023, and while the Nvidia bundle will give you a Steam copy, it’s going to be available on Xbox and PC Game Pass. Since Microsoft bought Zenimax and Bethesda, it seems the time for multiplatform releases is over, with Arkane’s Deathloop being the last title to see release on PS5.

Redfall to also get DLSS 3 support

We’ve been covering the Nvidia RTX 40-series in depth since it appeared on the radar. This includes reviews for the 4070 Ti, 4080, and 4090. Nvidia also plans to bring DLSS 3 to Redfall, which it announced alongside updates to the supersampling software.

Redfall will launch with DLSS 3 on May 2, with it expected to bring things like frame generation and better fidelity for the quality presets.

