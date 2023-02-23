Forza Horizon 5 DLC announced: Everything we know about Rally Adventure

Developer Playground Games unveiled Forza Horizon 5 DLC titled Rally Adventure; here’s everything we know about the upcoming expansion.

Rally Adventure marks the second post-launch DLC release for the Forza Horizon sequel. Last year’s Hot Wheels expansion counted as the first of such content releases, giving players access to nearly a dozen new cars as the brand’s iconic orange race tracks.

Today, February 23, Playground Games hosted a Twitch stream to reveal the second major expansion for Forza Horizon 5.

Since the new content will hit digital stores in approximately one month, the development team had plenty to showcase. Here’s everything we know about Rally Adventure, thus far.

Article continues after ad

Playground plans to roll out the Rally Adventure expansion next month on Wednesday, March 29. It’ll be available across PC via Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and Game Pass platforms.

Despite the main game launching on Xbox One consoles, it doesn’t appear as though that eighth-gen hardware will receive the upcoming Rally-centric DLC.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure gameplay trailer

A short gameplay trailer accompanied the Rally Adventure announcement, teasing Rally racing, a “rugged” Sierra Nueva locale, a new Rally career, and the tools necessary to build a “Rally monster.”

It seems fans of Forza Horizon 5 have plenty to look forward to when this new DLC arrives in just a matter of weeks.

Article continues after ad

Playground Games and Xbox deployed Forza Horizon 5 in late 2021 to rave reviews. It quickly became a fan-favorite entry in the series, though it did stumble in recent months due to Auction House errors.

Whether or not the new DLC can keep up the generally strong momentum remains to be seen. But players will soon be able to determine for themselves whether or not Rally Adventure is worth the time of day.