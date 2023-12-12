The Finals gets big performance boost thanks to Nvidia update

Nvidia has released its latest game-ready driver, featuring full DLSS support for The Finals, which could multiply performance by 2x on average.

As The Finals makes waves with thousands of players diving into the new game, Nvidia has revealed full DLSS support for the title thanks to a new driver update. Detailed in a blog post, Nvidia showcased just how far you can now push The Finals, as long as you have an RTX 40-series graphics card.

The Finals can use something named RTXGI, or ray-traced global illumination to make light and shadows look dynamic in the heat of battle. While this might be taxing for most systems, using Nvidia DLSS super-resolution and frame generation, you can seriously improve your framerate. But, if your performance is already stable, you can still make use of DLAA to help get rid of all those pesky jagged edges.

At 4K, you could expect to find 2x performance gains, with an RTX 4070 skyrocketing from 57 FPS to 117 FPS with all the DLSS bells and whistles enabled. At 1440p, the improvements are slightly less pronounced, but significant nonetheless. Nvidia has shared benchmarks of all resolutions below.

Reflexes for days

The game also makes use of Nvidia Reflex, which is tech that can help make your PC’s latency get cut to optimize your gameplay and allow you to make gameplay more responsive. The best part? You don’t even need to buy a cutting-edge GPU to enable it.

If you don’t want to mess around with settings, the title has also been added to GeForce Experience, letting you optimize all in-game settings at the touch of a button, which is pretty handy if you’re just looking to get the best performance possible without getting bogged down in menus. You can grab the latest Nvidia driver update here, to keep your PC up to date.

