Massive Diablo 4 leak reveals nearly full hour of gameplay

A new Diablo 4 leak shows off almost a full hour of gameplay that has never been seen before from Blizzard Entertainment’s upcoming APRG.

Despite Diablo 4 being in development for many years now, there has only been a limited amount of gameplay footage developer Blizzard has released.

Now, a brand new leak has hit the internet showing off the largest amount of uninterrupted gameplay footage of Diablo 4 ever seen before.

Diablo 4 to include cosmetic-only microtransactions.

Diablo 4 leak shows off gameplay, new shop

The leak came in two videos, one five minutes and the other 38 minutes, totaling a full 43 minutes of leaked footage. The player in the video can be seen in an early build of the game using the Barbarian class.

The Barbarian player completes a handful of quests, showing off both the classes’ powerful abilities as well as the class skill tree. Some of the environments do not look fully complete – which is quite natural considering the game is still some time away from being fully released.

The shop was also shown, revealing a handful of cosmetic items players can buy in-game with real money. Some of the cosmetic items shown include Sunken Treasures, Brackish Fetch, Heir to the Sea, Tols of the Sea, Raised by Wolves, and The Lion of Arreat.

Blizzard has previously promised promise Season Pass and shop items won’t be “pay-to-win,” and what was shown so far falls in line with that promise as the cosmetics shown are purely character transmogs.

Diablo 4’s leak comes on the very same day that GTA 6 leaked footage also hit the internet, marking it as one of the most hectic days in gaming in quite some time.