Forza Horizon 5 devs respond to major exploit and Auction House inflation

Playground Games has fixed the issues stemming Forza Horizon 5’s Super7 exploit, which forced the closure of the Auction House.

Forza Horizon 5 players recently unearthed an exploit that allowed them to rake in absurd amounts of in-game cash through the Horizon Super7 challenges.

The easy-money tactic did a number on the Forza economy, given that players were suddenly able to clear the Auction House of its high-priced vehicles.

Fortunately, Playground fixed the exploit several days ago, yet users having access to an influx of cash caused inflation that resulted in the Auction House’s temporary closure.

Developers solve Forza Horizon 5’s Auction House problem

On November 29, the official Forza Support account informed fans that no action would be taken against those who used the Super7 exploit because the “error was on [the developer’s] side.”

All users received “two hard-to-find cars” to boot, with the message additionally promising the Auction House would soon return. And today, November 30, marks its reopening.

Forza Support explained the downtime came as an effort to “mitigate the price inflation caused by the recent Super7 exploit.” To reinstate the auction feature, then, the team reset every car’s minium bid and buyout value.

Hopefully, the newly implemented changes to Forza Horizon 5’s Auction House rebalance the in-game economy.

Playground and Microsoft shipped Forza Horizon 5 late last year to glowing critic and user reviews. Many even named it their Game of the Year for 2021.

The racer has since received new content in the form of post-launch DLC, with one expansion revolving around a Hot Wheels brand deal.

Fans of the series continue to look toward the future, too, with Turn 10’s Forza Motorsport 8 set to release sometime in Spring 2023.