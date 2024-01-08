Nvidia DLSS 3 confirmed for Dragon’s Dogma 2, Tekken 8 & more

DLSS has made a big difference to the performance of some of the top PC games, and now even more titles will see the benefit. Gamers can also take advantage of Nvidia’s new ‘Day Pass’ for GeForce Now.

Users of Nvidia’s GeForce RTX cards can look forward to a performance boost for some of the biggest games as the company has announced that several games are getting DLSS compatibility, which will provide players with higher framerates and smoother gameplay.

Article continues after ad

DLSS stands for Deep Learning Super Sampling, and includes a suite of tools that can improve the resolution, anti-aliasing, and framerate of games that support it. Titles such as Starfield and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 have already seen significant performance improvements with DLSS 3 implemented, and now more titles can see the benefits.

Article continues after ad

Thirteen new games added to DLSS 3

Games that are planned on being added to the list of DLSS 3 compatibility include:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Horizon: Forbidden West

Pax Dei

Dragon’s Dogma II

Enshrouded

Grey Zone Warfare

Half-Life 2 RTX

Layers of Fear

Tekken 8

Starminer

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Nakwon: Last Paradise

Throne of Liberty

Though Diablo 4 already has DLSS 3 compatibility, it too will be getting a boost with the addition of Ray Tracing support, making for a richer visual experience for players. However, only users who have a GeForce RTX 40 Series card can take full advantage of all DLSS 3 capabilities.

Article continues after ad

Nvidia

In addition, Nvidia announced a new option for its GeForce Now cloud gaming service. Geared towards people who might not only need access to cloud gaming occasionally, to pass the time in a hotel during a work trip, for example. For these use cases, Nvidia is introducing the Day Pass system, which allows users to purchase a 24-hour pass to access the Priority/Ultimate GeForce Now service and play PC games from wherever they are.