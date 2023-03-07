How to get The Last of Us Part 1 for free with select AMD GPUs

A new bundle has been spotted online, here are all the GPUs to be included in the deal to grab a free copy of The Last of Us.

The Last of Us Part 1 is set to launch on March 28, after Sony delayed the long-awaited PC port from March 3. In that time, it seems that as well as fixing up any issues with the PC port, AMD and Sony have struck a deal to net new GPU owners a copy of The Last of Us Part 1.

Get an AMD GPU, get a free game

Originally spotted by VideoCardz, the deal was being set up by UK retailer eBuyer. The deal had leaked out early but is now live. Nearly every card AMD sells will be included.

This means you won’t be breaking the bank trying to grab a 7900 XT, as cards capable of decent 1080p performance on a budget, like the RX 6500 XT will be included in the deal.

AMD’s free game giveaways have been ramping up a little bit since Intel gave out copies of Modern Warfare 2. Not only will getting a new GPU get you a remake of the hottest PS3 game around but grabbing a CPU before April will see you have a copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor as well.

Where to buy AMD GPUs with a free copy of The Last of Us

Retailer Notes Newegg Includes RX 7000, 6000 Amazon Be sure to check the GPU, as older, unincluded models are still listed with the deal Best Buy Includes RX 7000, 6000 Micro Center The table on the page has the links to each model

The Last of Us Part 1 is an overhaul of the first game, featuring some improvements from the second game, including animations. Naughty Dog’s franchise is currently seeing renewed interest due to the ongoing HBO adaptation.

You can find our ongoing coverage of the TV show over on the entertainment section of the site.

