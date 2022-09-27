Deceive Inc: Release window, platforms, trailers & everything we know

Deceive Inc. is set to bring espionage multiplayer fun from developers Sweet Bandit Studios. Whether you’re looking for Deceive Inc. release window information or trailers – here’s everything you need to know.

Admit it, we’ve all wanted to be a super secret spy at one point in our lives. Donning fancy tuxedos, high-tech gadgets, and traveling through idyllic locations – that’s the life surely?

Well, Sweet Bandit Studios’ Deceive Inc. promises all of that and more, but you’ll need your wits about you to survive. Everyone is out to get the job done, no matter who gets in their way.

If taking a job for Deceive Inc. sounds good to you, we’ve put together all you need to know about this multiplayer experience.

Currently, there is no release date for Deceive Inc., as the game is listed as “coming soon” on Steam’s official storefront. Players eager to play the game can add it to their ‘Wishlist’ in the meantime.

We speculate that the game will be released in Early 2023.

Deceive Inc: What platforms will it be on?

Players will be able to jump into the game on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X and PC.

Deceive Inc: Trailers

Deceive Inc: Gameplay details

Coming from Chivalry publishers Tripwire Interactive, the game’s description reads: “Go undercover as the world’s greatest spies in this tense multiplayer game of subterfuge. Disguise as anyone, deploy an arsenal of high-tech gadgets or neutralize the competition.

As long as you extract with the objective, no trick is too dirty when you work for DECEIVE INC.”

Players will be able to disguise themselves as anyone they meet, while having access to “state-of-the-art gadgets” and an array of spy-inspired skills. However, you won’t be alone, as other spies will be deployed to ensure the mission is successful, with every player aiming to complete the same objective.

Sweet Bandit Studios Players will need to act fast to get out alive.

The developers state that “only one spy can complete the mission and get the paycheck.”

There’ll be plenty of ways to play the game too, as players can create their own loadouts for multiple playstyles.