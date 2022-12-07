CD Projekt Red confirms which Witcher 3 mods will work with next-gen update

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

In a recent forum post, Witcher 3 developer CD Projekt Red confirmed which mods will work with the game’s upcoming next-gen update.

Over seven years after its initial release, the Witcher 3 is getting a major update to enhance performance on next-gen consoles and PC.

The update is slated to release on December 14, 2022, and will add new DLC, ray-tracing, 4K output, and much more to the established RPG. However, the news of this update has left some fans concerned that mods, which have become a staple in the community, will no longer work.

Thankfully, CD Projekt Red has put together an extensive spreadsheet that details which mods will work on release and has promised to assist the modding community post-release as well.

Article continues after ad

CD Projekt Red compiles list of working Witcher 3 next-gen mods

CD Projekt Red’s Technical Support Manager Vinthir made a post on the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt forums regarding the state of mods ahead of the game’s next-gen update.

Vinthir prefaced that “Updating a game means that we change various files, so the mods that modify those exact files stop working.” However, they on to say that “…In the case of TW3 it’s been 6 years (or 4 if counting since 1.32) since the last PC update, and it’s a long time to get used to one’s favourite mods. And we want this transition to be as smooth as possible.”

Article continues after ad

As such, the team put together a comprehensive spreadsheet of the mods they’ve tested with the next-gen update to provide the community with a list of what’s currently working and what’s not.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Among the list of working mods are some community favorites, such as the “All Quest Objectives on Map” mod, the “Fast Travel from Anywhere” mod, and the “Over 9000 – Weight limit” mod.

CD Projekt Red After seven years, the Witcher 3 community has created an extensive list of helpful mods.

Unfortunately, some mods like “Always Full Exp” and the “Indestructible Weapons” mode were not completely compatible.

Though some fans may be disappointed in the list of non-working mods, they assured fans that they’d be taking steps to help the modding community get their creations working with the next-gen update.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, CD Projekt Red has included some fan-favorite mods into the game itself with this new update. “…We are including several popular mods in the update (they’ll be available depending on the platform). We obtained permissions from their creators, reimbursed them, and they’ll be featured in the credits of the updated game.

Hopefully with a little bit of time, The Witcher 3’s modding community will be able to fully incorporate previous mods with the help of CD Projekt Red following the much-anticipated next-gen update.