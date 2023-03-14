Cyberpunk 2077 DLC story mission seemingly discovered in-game

Cyberpunk 2077 fans may have discovered DLC story mission content in-game ahead of its official release.

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 has had one of the best rebounds in gaming history after its disastrous, buggy launch that left the gaming world furious.

After numerous patches and a hit Netflix anime series, Cyberpunk has emerged as the game fans thought it could be, and with a DLC expansion in the works, the future for Night City looks bright.

Interestingly, a new Phantom Liberty DLC discovery seems to have been found by a player and it suggests that it could have a big connection to the Edgerunners anime.

Was a Cyberpunk 2077 DLC mission discovered?

In a post on Reddit, user ‘Acrobatic_Internal_2’ posted a video in which they found a “Casino Warfare” mission in the journal.

“I was refreshing CET and archiveXL when this popped up in journal,” they said.

The mission, which has DLC in its title asks the player to “cal Falco” – a potential nod to the Edgerunners character voiced by Matthew Mercer.

“Honestly they all might be placeholders but for me, the most interesting part was the name. Maybe It takes place in an unused casino that is out of the map border,” the uploader added.

However, while some fans are hopeful that this is legitimate, the user has admitted to using a number of gameplay mods, and it’s definitely possible that one of them is causing this quest to appear.

We’ll have to wait and see if this really is a hint of DLC to come or if it’s a mod playing an early April Fool’s joke. Until then, at least the Cyberpunk community is still kicking until Phantom Liberty releases.