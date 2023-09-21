Cyberpunk 2077 gets huge performance boost with DLSS 3.5 thanks to Nvidia driver update

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a massive performance boost with the latest Nvidia GPU driver update thanks to DLSS 3.5.

Cyberpunk 2077’s massive 2.0 update is finally rolling out to players around the world, bringing a variety of quality-of-life improvements to the game before the Phanom Liberty DLC launch on September 26.

Nvidia has released a new game-ready driver for the 2.0 update, and it brings a massive performance boost thanks to the addition of DLSS 3.5 frame generation.

Here’s everything we know about the update, thanks to Nvidia’s blog post.

Nvidia DLSS 3.5 gives Cyberpunk 2077 huge FPS boost

With the latest driver, Cyberpunk 2077 and its DLC, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will finally get DLSS 3.5 as well as Nvidia’s Ray Reconstruction Technology.

Nvidia shared a video showing of Cyberpunk 2077 with DLSS off as well as the last three version of DLSS, and you can see a roughly 40 FPS upgrade in performance by adding frame generation and ray reconstruction.

It’s a lesser improvement by just adding Ray Reconstruction on DLSS 3.5, but there’s still an eight to 10 FPS increase which isn’t anything to scoff at. These tests are presumably made with RT Overdrive enabled, or else they’d be quite a bit higher numbers.

In Phantom Liberty, the addition of DLSS 3.5 roughly triples the performance with RT: Overdrive enabled at 1440p resolution from the RTX 4070 and above compared to DLSS being turned off.

The update is available for users to install now through Geforce Experience or the Geforce website, and we definitely recommend grabbing it before diving into the game’s latest update.

