Best Steam Deck alternatives 2022: Ayaneo, GDP Win & more

While the Steam Deck might be in stock now, alternatives still exist for those wanting something a little different from Valve’s current offering.

The Steam Deck is an undeniable success. It isn’t the first portable PC put into a console shell, and it will not be the last. In fact, companies like GPD and AyaNeo are still actively developing next-generation versions of their lineup.

There are a few alternatives that are actually worth your investigation, but to lay it out thick from the outset: you won’t find anything as affordable and powerful as the Steam Deck.

This isn’t to say the others are wildly expensive, but, the sweet spot of around $500 for the power of the Steam Deck is hard to beat by companies that are minuscule in comparison to the might that Valve hold.

Ayaneo Air Pro

Dexerto

The Ayaneo Air Pro isn’t as powerful as the Steam Deck, and while it does come in at $600, it provides a similar performance to its Valve counterpart. Ayaneo has a bigger range of consoles, with a far deeper user interface for gaming purposes.

In our testing, we found that it could handle things like Elden Ring and Cyberpunk 2077, while smaller indie titles ran almost flawlessly after pushing the power consumption up a little bit.

What you’ll find with the Ayaneo Air Pro is a much smaller, slimmer design compared to the Steam Deck. While it might not be as powerful, it makes for an excellent Windows gaming device at 720p. It also helps that it comes equipped with a delightful OLED screen.

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo

Yes, it was going to make an appearance as an alternative. While the Switch might be getting on in years, for those who want that same bounty of games to take with you on the go, this is the way forward.

For now, at least.

The three different versions of the Switch will all provide the same performance, but the Lite cannot be connected to the TV.

Nintendo’s current pricing is still considerably lower than Valve’s Steam Deck, with a lot of the games you’d be looking to play on the go, also available – at much worse resolutions – on the Switch.

However, having direct access to the Switch’s exclusives, like Zelda, Mario and Bayonetta make the Switch still a complete no-brainer.

A great benefit of buying games through the Switch’s eShop is the collection of ‘gold coins’, which you can then transfer over into your local currency to get discounts on games.

OneXPlayer

OneXPlayer

OneXPlayer has recently announced the second edition of their handheld, but that’s not to discount the current choices. The two on sale right now are the Mini editions, sporting either an Intel i7-1260P and Intel Xe graphics, or AMD 6800U with RDNA 2 graphics.

Both of these devices are absurdly powerful in what they sport outside of the specs. The USB-4, as well as supporting up to 100W GaN charging and it has Wi-Fi 6. This should ensure that transferring data, charging and even your downloads will all be excessively quick on the right hardware setup.

These devices are a little bit more expensive, but with the Steam Deck lagging behind in certain specs – namely a lack of Wi-Fi 6 – it can be a decent alternative to gun for.

Performance on these devices is exceptional, with similar performances to that of the Steam Deck, thanks to the inclusion of RDNA 2 on the AMD unit. The Xe graphics from Intel will get you into most games at a lower resolution without much hassle.

One to keep an eye on: GDP Win 4

Sporting a T-Mobile Sidekick aesthetic, with a built-in keyboard and sliding screen, the GDP Win 4 is probably one of the most anticipated of these small form factor PCs.

GDP has been trying to make the portable, gaming-focused PC work for ages. Each time, they get closer and each time, they’re breaking new ground in some respects. It is always exciting every time they come out with something new and the Win 4 seems like a great step forward.

Priced between $700 and $1200, the Win 4 will sport up to 32GB of RAM, AMD Ryzen 7 6800U, and a Radeon 680M iGPU. It’s GDP coming back for their crown and is certainly one to watch.

It launches on Indiegogo, with an intended launch date of March 2023.