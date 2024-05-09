ASUS reveals ROG Ally X to rival Steam Deck OLED with big battery upgrade

Asus has just revealed the ROG Ally X, the company’s next version of the popular PC gaming handheld, and it boasts both higher specs and significantly more battery life.

The Asus ROG Ally was released back in 2023 as the company’s first attempt at building a PC gaming handheld. It sports the AMD Z1 and Z1 extreme processors while running Windows 11 for maximum compatibility.

First details of its predecessor have been shared with The Verge, who revealed the name and some of the upgrades users can expect with the new handheld.

The Asus ROG Ally X ships later in 2024, and features “more than” the current 16GB of RAM available in the current device. Unlike the Steam Deck OLED, the ROG Ally X will feature the same seven-inch LCD panel with a variable refresh rate.

As previously rumored, the ROG Ally X comes in a sleek black colorway and has been teased across Asus’ social media platforms.

Asus SVP Shawn Yen told The Verge that the company has placed a bigger battery pack inside of the handheld with sights aimed at more than double the battery life.

“We’re not looking at 30 to 40 percent more capacity,” he said. “We’re looking at way more than that.”

On top of a new colorway, bigger battery, and more RAM for better performance, the Asus ROG Ally X may feature a longer M.2 2280 SSD slot. This would make it easier for users to upgrade their storage considering 2280 is the most popular size available.

With more ram and the use of AMD’s Fluid Motion Frames, the ROG Ally X should see a rather sizable jump in performance in the latest AAA titles — and lower power usage when running smaller indie games.

This lower power usage on non-AAA titles will likely directly translate to even better battery life, something that nearly every PC gaming handheld will benefit from.