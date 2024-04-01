Asus ROG Ally price plummets under $300 in unmissable Best Buy deal

Want to pick up your first Windows gaming handheld? The Asus ROG Ally has just dropped to its lowest price ever thanks to a fantastic Best Buy deal.

In the two-year time frame since the launch of the Steam Deck, many brands have released their own devices to compete against the Valve handheld. The Asus ROG Ally remains one of the biggest standouts from the lot. The Windows-based handheld can play your favorite AAA games on the go, thanks to the power of its AMD Ryzen Z1 chip.

Now, the Asus ROG Ally Z1 has plummeted under $300 in this incredible Best Buy deal.

The Asus ROG Ally comes equipped with Windows 11, to bring you a more familiar gaming experience. With Windows in tow, the Steam Deck alternative can easily load up Xbox Games Pass, giving you access to your already bountiful game collection on the go. This Best Buy deal, even comes with a free Games Pass Ultimate trial, so you can test out what the AMD Ryzen Z1 version of the ROG Ally is truly capable of.

The PC gaming handheld features a 7-inch, 120HZ display, RGB-equipped analog sticks, and 512GB worth of storage. If that’s not enough, you can upgrade the SSD, giving you plenty more space for the more demanding AAA titles.

In our review, we praised the Asus ROG Ally for its easy-to-use built-in game menus, comfortable controller, and healthy specs. Yet its relatively high pricing was holding it back.

With the Asus ROG Ally being under $300 on Best Buy, it makes it more than an ideal recommendation for those wanting to include a Windows-based PC gaming handheld in their gaming setup without breaking the bank, or settling for the MSI Claw. Just note that this is the weaker version of the handheld, and the “Z1 Extreme” model is a fair bit faster.

