Can you play Resident Evil 4 Remake on Steam Deck?

Welcome, stranger. Wondering if you can play Resident Evil 4 Remake on Steam Deck? Well, we have some good news for you.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is very quickly approaching its release, and Capcom has put out a new demo. Of course, being the resident Steam Deck aficionado, we decided to see how it runs on Valve’s handheld system.

The original RE4 runs wonderfully on the Steam Deck, though, we’re not here for that title. We booted up Resident Evil 4 Remake’s newly-released demo to see if Valve’s humble handheld is up to the task of running a brand-new graphically rich title such as this. But, it comes with its own caveats.

Does Resident Evil 4 Remake run on Steam Deck?

Resident Evil 4 Remake works on Steam Deck. But, due to the game not being officially released as of yet, it doesn’t seem like there’s much in the way of optimization for the Steam Deck. When we were getting the demo to boot, we restarted the Steam Deck into the “Preview” version of SteamOS. A slew of games updated their shader caches, but we didn’t notice one for the Remake.

While playing and seeing the game load in new areas or different graphical effects, there are large hitches between sequences. As Leon roundhouse kicks a Ganado in an early cutscene, the solid 60FPS dipped to 11 as the wall gave off dust.

We believe a lot of this will be squashed once the game actually launches. Once you do another run-through once the shaders have been cached, many performance issues and hitches disappear.

During our testing, we ran it with FSR 2.0 on, AMD’s supersampling options. While we wish Intel’s XeSS was included after it worked excellently with the PC port of Spider-Man. FSR 2.0’s grungey look wound up working just fine at performance modes.

Here, we could use the game at variable refresh rates to get between 40-60FPS, and a solid 30FPS with intermittent dips due to the aforementioned shader caching issues with the demo currently.

However, much like the original, it seems that Resident Evil 4 Remake might be one of those games best played on the Steam Deck, especially since you can take it out and about with you.

How to fix Resident Evil 4 Remake black pixels on Steam Deck

To get Resident Evil 4 Remake running without the black pixels on Steam Deck, you need to swap to the Preview update channel.

You can swap over by heading to Settings > System and then choose “Preview” from the drop-down menu.

After choosing the channel, you’ll restart and need to head back into the settings menu again to actually download the update.

After you restart your Deck, everything should work just as normal.

