AMD’s powerful new Zen 4 & RDNA 3-equipped laptop CPUs leak ahead of announcement

AMD’s next-generation laptop CPUs have leaked ahead of an announcement, which was presumably due for CES 2023. The CPUs feature cutting-edge Zen 4 CPUs in addition to RDNA 3 graphics.

CES is just around the corner, and the leaks are starting to spring. This time around, it appears that many of the Ryzen 7000 CPUs, which we’re expecting to be announced at CES have been posted online by Lenovo a little bit early.

The leak, which has since been taken down showcases the brand-new hardware inside their IdeaPad Pro 5 and IdeaPad Slim. It appears to have been leaked via a press release sent to Notebookcheck.

AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU leaked lineup includes Zen 4

Almost the full lineup of Ryzen 7000 CPUs has leaked out, with the following CPUs allegedly due to make their debut in laptops at CES 2023.

Ryzen 3 7330U

Ryzen 5 7530U

Ryzen 5 7735HS

Ryzen 5 7540HS

Ryzen 7 7730U

Ryzen 7 7735HS

Ryzen 7 7840HS

It’s worth noting that the CPUs that have been listed with “30” are still running Zen 3 with Vega graphics, while the “35” CPUs will be running with Zen 3+ and RDNA 2 graphics, while only the “40” series will be getting Zen 4 and RDNA 3 graphics.

We still don’t really know what core breakdowns for these SKUs look like for now, only with the name and generation of the part that it’s using to denote architecture, right now.

It’s likely that the “40” CPUs will be used in budget gaming laptops, with the ability to run esports titles. Considering how great RDNA 2 graphics are in laptops right now, we fully expect that RDNA 3 will make an equally great splash. There are no “M” variants of the CPUs listed at all quite yet, though we think that these will come slightly later.

It’s also worth noting that Nvidia’s lineup has also leaked out early, too.

We’re pretty excited at how these small and powerful gaming chips will impact the booming handheld market with devices made by manufacturers like Ayaneo and OneXPlayer. Though, we’ll still be waiting a little while to see any devices using those chips quite yet.