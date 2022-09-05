GPD Win 4 specs leak shows off latest Steam Deck competitor

The GPD Win 4 has had its specs leak onto Twitter, showing what could be another suitor for the handheld crown the Steam Deck currently possesses.

GPD has been around for years now, offering small and often powerful handheld devices that run a full version of Windows. The GPD Win 4 is their next attempt at seeking the handheld PC crown since competitors AyaNeo and Valve have usurped them in recent years.

Towards the end of August, the GPD Win 4 made itself known to the world in a leak, showing off its PSP-like new design, and reports claiming it would have a Ryzen 7 6800U inside to power it.

Now, according to Cary Golomb, a YouTuber who focuses on this particular niche of PCs, the specs have been leaked to the public.

Rumored GPD Win 4 specs

Hardware GPD Win 4 Specs Screen 6″ 1920×1080 APU AMD 6800U RAM 16GB/32GB LPDDR5-6400 Storage 1TB/2TB NVMe Wi-Fi Intel AX210 (Wifi6/BT5.2) / 4G LTE Optional I/O USB4 40Gbps (eGPU support w/ ThunderBolt3 via USB4) USB-C 3.2Gen2 USB-A 3.2Gen2 SD A2 slot Battery 45.62 Wh Battery

From just a quick glance, the upcoming GPD Win 4 is considerably more powerful than the Steam Deck. The options for a minimum 1TB drive, as well as including up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, will position it as a more powerful device.

While the Steam Deck supports RDNA2 via its custom APU, GPD Win 4 has presumably already bested it with the 6800U APU it is rumored to have inside.

Scouring YouTube for tests reveals that GTAV at Normal settings will run at 80+FPS, while games like Fortnite and Apex Legends will run smoothly at 70+FPS at normal or low settings.

However, where the Steam Deck will routinely come out on top is in regards to its price. The GPD Win 3, with an Intel 11th gen chip, cost upwards of $1000, depending on where you found it. Meanwhile, Valve is selling an incredible device for a maximum of $649. In our review of the 256GB version, we found it handled plenty of games at a solid framerate.

You can expect the GPD Win 4 to not come in at such a low price. This will presumably be a high-end price for the high specs it is carrying inside. It also runs Windows 11 – hence the name.

This would make it easier for those who want to play everything without the hassle of Linux or SteamOS to be more comfortable in the long run.

We recently reviewed the AyaNeo Air Pro, a good look at the world of portable PCs in a post-Steam Deck world.