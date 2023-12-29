Tech

Asus ROG Ally Z1 price plummets to do battle with the Steam Deck

Joel Loynds
Asus ROG Ally

Best Buy has the regular Z1 edition of the Asus ROG Ally for $400, putting it at a price point that makes it worth picking up.

The Asus ROG Ally comes in two flavors, one with the Z1 Extreme (that we reviewed) and the regular Z1, a less powerful but supposedly cheaper variant. However, the regular edition came in at a price point that simply made it not worth it. For an extra $100, you’d get great performance from the hardware with no real caveats.

However, seeing the Z1 edition of the ROG Ally drop by $200 to $400 at Best Buy suddenly erases everything. The Z1 is comparable to the Steam Deck’s Van Gogh APU, and putting it in the same price range as Valve’s handheld immediately makes it recommendable.

Get the Asus ROG Ally Z1 from Best Buy

At $400 the Asus ROG Ally Z1 is instantly recommendable

While I wasn’t a personal fan of Windows on the ROG Ally, it’s still a boon to have on hand. You can access all your Game Pass and non-Linux-friendly games this way. Yes, this includes things like Call of Duty and Destiny 2.

The ROG Ally Z1 provides great performance when you price it at $400. It makes for a great little Game Pass machine, especially as Xbox fills it up with lower-end games.

You will be able to play most big titles comfortably on it, but not without lowering the settings. FSR 2 and 3 will play major roles in your gaming experience, which will ease the load on the hardware and boost performance.

Again, this is the price point that the ROG Ally Z1 should have launched at. While it doesn’t hold a candle to the Extreme edition, at $400, it’s hard to argue with a bargain when I see one.

