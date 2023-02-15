TechTech

Where to buy RTX 40-series laptops: Prices, specs & more

NVIDIA
RTX 40-series laptops

The latest laptops have hit, and not only are they joined by Intel 13th-gen CPUs, but the new RTX 40-series GPUs as well.

It’s that time of year when the first drip feed of laptops all finally roll out of CES and onto store shelves. The refresh this time round brings an assortment of RTX 40-series GPUs to the table, along with updated Intel 13th-generation CPUs.

As we saw at CES, Razer and a whole host of others are firing on all cylinders to get these laptops ready for launch. It’s a genuinely exciting time, as it’ll be the first time we’re actually going to get hands-on with things like the RTX 4060.

Article continues after ad

As soon as one of these lands on our desks, we’ll be sure to let you know if it’s worth upgrading from the variety of 20-series and 30-series laptops that are still on store shelves.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

However, an odd inclusion is definitely some of the laptops feature a 12th-generation Intel chip, and we’ve yet to see any AMD / Nvidia options from the various manufacturers. However, we assume that AMD will be working with partners to ensure a fully Team Red system lands on shelves before a mixture of Nvidia and AMD do.

RTX 40-series laptops: Best Buy

MSI – Cyborg 15.6″ 144hz Gaming Laptop – Intel Core i5 – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 – 512GB SSD – 8GB Memory – Black$999.99
MSI – Stealth 16″ 144hz FHD+ Gaming Laptop – Intel Core i7 – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 – 1TB SSD – 32GB Memory – Blue$1,999.99
Razer – Blade 16 – 16” Gaming Laptop – QHD+ 240 Hz – Intel 24-Core i9-13950HX – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 – 16GB RAM – 1TB SSD – Black$2,699.99
Razer – Blade 16 – 16” Gaming Laptop – QHD+ 240 Hz – Intel 24-Core i9-13950HX – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 – 16GB RAM – 1TB SSD – Black$2,999.99
Razer – Blade 18 – 18” Gaming Laptop – QHD+ 240 Hz – Intel 24-Core i9-13950HX – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 – 32GB RAM – 1TB SSD – Black$3,199.99
Razer – Blade 18 – 18” Gaming Laptop – QHD+ 240 Hz – Intel 24-Core i9-13950HX – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 – 16GB RAM – 1TB SSD – Black$2,899.99
MSI – Stealth 14″ 165hz FHD+ Gaming Laptop – Intel Core i7 – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 – 1TB SSD – 16GB Memory – Blue$1,699.99
MSI – Cyborg 15.6″ 144hz Gaming Laptop – Intel Core i7 – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 – 512GB SSD – 8GB Memory – Black$1,099.99
Razer – Blade 16 – 16” Gaming Laptop – QHD+ 240 Hz – Intel 24-Core i9-13950HX – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 – 32GB RAM – 1TB SSD – Black$3,599.99
Razer – Blade 18 – 18” Gaming Laptop – QHD+ 240 Hz – Intel 24-Core i9-13950HX – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 – 32GB RAM – 1TB SSD – Black$3,799.99
ASUS – ROG Strix 18″ – Intel Core i9-13980HX – 16GB DDR5 Memory – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 V12G Graphics – 1TB SSD – Eclipse Gray$2,499.99
Razer – Blade 16 – 16” Gaming Laptop – Dual Mini LED 4K UHD+FHD – Intel i9 HX – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 – 32GB RAM – 2TB SSD – Black$4,299.99
Razer – Blade 18 – 18” Gaming Laptop – QHD+ 240 Hz – Intel 24-Core i9-13950HX – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 – 32GB RAM – 2TB SSD – Black$4,499.99
Alienware m16 QHD+ 240Hz Gaming Laptop – 13th Gen Core i9 – 16GB Memory – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 – 1TB SSD – Dark Metallic Moon$2,599.99
GIGABYTE – AORUS 17.3″ QHD Laptop -Intel i9-13950HX – 32GB DDR5 – NVIDIA Geforce RTX 4090 – 2TB SSD$3,499.99
MSI – Stealth 17.3″ 240hz QHD Gaming Laptop – Intel Core i9-13900H – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 – 2TB SSD – 64GB Memory – Black$3,999.99
MSI – Stealth 17.3″ 240hz QHD Gaming Laptop – Intel Core i9-13900H – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 – 2TB SSD – 32GB Memory – Black$2,999.99

RTX 40-series laptops: Micro Center

MSI Titan GT77HX 13VI-028US 17.3″ Gaming Laptop Computer – Black; Intel Core i9 13th Gen 13980HX 2.2GHz Processor; NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 16GB GDDR6; 64GB DDR5-4800 RAM; 2TB Solid State Drive$4,699.99
Razer Blade 18 (2023) 18″ Gaming Laptop Computer – Black; Intel Core i9 13th Gen 13950HX 1.8GHz Processor; NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 16GB GDDR6; 32GB DDR5-5600 RAM; 1TB SSD+1TB SSD$4,499.99
MSI Katana 15 B12VFK-291US 15.6″ Gaming Laptop Computer – Black; Intel Core i7 12th Gen 12650H 1.7GHz Processor; NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6; 16GB DDR5-4800 RAM; 512GB Solid State Drive$1,199.99
MSI Pulse 15 B13VGK-281US 15.6″ Gaming Laptop Computer – Black; Intel Core i7 13th Gen 13700H 1.8GHz Processor; NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GDDR6; 32GB DDR5-5200 RAM; 1TB Solid State Drive$1,699.99
MSI Katana 15 B13VEK-277US 15.6″ Gaming Laptop Computer – Black; Intel Core i7 13th Gen 13620H 1.8GHz Processor; NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB GDDR6; 16GB DDR5-4800 RAM; 1TB Solid State Drive$1,199.99
MSI Pulse 15 B13VFK-280US 15.6″ Gaming Laptop Computer – Black; Intel Core i7 13th Gen 13700H 1.8GHz Processor; NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6; 16GB DDR5-5200 RAM; 1TB Solid State Drive$1,499.99

RTX 40-series laptops: B&H

MSI 17″ Raider GE78HX$3,999
MSI 17″ Raider GE78HX$3,599
Acer 15.6″ Nitro 5 (Black)$999.99
Acer 15.6″ Nitro 5$1,179.99
MSI 16″ Raider GE68HX$2,699
Lenovo 15.6″ LOQ 15IRH8$1,309.99
MSI 16″ Raider GE68HX$2,299
Lenovo 16″ Legion Pro 7 $3,299.99
Lenovo 16″ Legion Pro 5i$1,799
Lenovo 16″ Legion Pro 5i$2,069.99
Acer 15.6″ Nitro 5$1,279.99
MSI 15.6″ Katana 15$1,499
MSI 17.3″ Titan GT77HX$5,299
Razer 18″ Razer Blade 18$4,499.99
Lenovo 16″ Legion Pro 7 (Onyx Gray)$2,749.99
MSI 15.6″ Stealth 15$1,599
MSI 15.6″ Stealth 15$1,399
MSI 17.3″ Titan GT77HX (Core Black)$4,299
MSI 17.3″ Stealth 17$3,999
Razer 16″ Razer Blade 16$4,299.99
Razer 16″ Razer Blade 16$3,599.99
Gigabyte 17.3″ Aorus 17H Gaming Notebook$2,299.99
Razer 18″ Razer Blade 18$3,799.99
Gigabyte 17.3″ AORUS 17X Gaming Notebook$2,699.99
Gigabyte 17.3″ AORUS 17X Gaming Notebook$3,499.99
Razer Blade 16$2,699.99
Razer Blade 16$3,299.99
Razer Blade 16$2,999.99
Razer Blade 18$3,199.99
Razer Blade 18$2,899.99
ASUS 16″ Republic of Gamers Strix SCAR 16 (Off Black)$3,699.99
ASUS 16″ Republic of Gamers Strix SCAR 16 (Off Black)$2,899.99

RTX 40-series laptops: Newegg

Aorus 15X Intel Core i9-13900HX 2.20 GHz 15.6″ Windows 11 Pro 64-bit2,099
MSI Thin GF63 Intel Core i5-12450H 2.00 GHz 15.6″ Windows 11 Home 64-bit1,099
MSI Pulse 15 Intel Core i7-13620H 2.40 GHz 15.6″ Windows 11 Home 64-bit1,499
MSI Katana 15 Intel Core i5-12450H 2.00 GHz 15.6″ Windows 11 Home 64-bit1,199
ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2023), 17.3” QHD 240Hz, GeForce RTX 4060, AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX, 16GB DDR5, 1TB PCIe SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, Windows 111,800
Razer Blade 16 – 16″ DUAL-MODE (UHD+ 120Hz/FHD+ 240Hz) Mini-LED – 13th Gen Intel Core i9 13950HX – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 – 32GB DDR5 – 1TB PCIe SSD – Win11 Home3,300
ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2023), 17.3” QHD 240Hz, GeForce RTX 4070, AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX, 16GB DDR5, 1TB PCIe SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, Windows 11, G713PI-DS942,200
MSI Pulse 15 Intel Core i9-13900H 2.60 GHz 15.6″ Windows 11 Home 64-bit1,899
Razer Intel Core i9-13950HX 2.20 GHz 18.0″ Windows 11 Home 64-bit2,900
MSI Katana 15 Intel Core i7-12650H 2.30 GHz 15.6″ Windows 11 Home 64-bit1,499
MSI Stealth 15 Intel Core i7-13620H 2.40 GHz 15.6″ Windows 11 Home 64-bit1,599
MSI Raider GE68HX Intel Core i9-13950HX 2.20 GHz 16.0″ Windows 11 Pro 64-bit2,299
MSI Raider GE68HX Intel Core i9-13950HX 2.20 GHz 16.0″ Windows 11 Pro 64-bit2,699
MSI Stealth 15 Intel Core i5-13420H 2.10 GHz 15.6″ Windows 11 Home 64-bit1,399

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

Article continues after ad

keep reading

RTX 3060 Ti on a blue and red background
Tech

Nvidia RTX 4060 specifications leak: Fewer cores than an RTX 3060

Sayem Ahmed