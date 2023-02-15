Where to buy RTX 40-series laptops: Prices, specs & more

The latest laptops have hit, and not only are they joined by Intel 13th-gen CPUs, but the new RTX 40-series GPUs as well.

It’s that time of year when the first drip feed of laptops all finally roll out of CES and onto store shelves. The refresh this time round brings an assortment of RTX 40-series GPUs to the table, along with updated Intel 13th-generation CPUs.

As we saw at CES, Razer and a whole host of others are firing on all cylinders to get these laptops ready for launch. It’s a genuinely exciting time, as it’ll be the first time we’re actually going to get hands-on with things like the RTX 4060.

As soon as one of these lands on our desks, we’ll be sure to let you know if it’s worth upgrading from the variety of 20-series and 30-series laptops that are still on store shelves.

However, an odd inclusion is definitely some of the laptops feature a 12th-generation Intel chip, and we’ve yet to see any AMD / Nvidia options from the various manufacturers. However, we assume that AMD will be working with partners to ensure a fully Team Red system lands on shelves before a mixture of Nvidia and AMD do.

