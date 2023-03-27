Microsoft set to scrap popular Xbox Game Pass trial

Microsoft has decided to bring an end to its very popular $1 Xbox Game Pass trial, which has existed for many years.

Xbox launched its now-popular Game Pass service nearly six years ago in June 2017, offering users a rotating catalog of games to play.

The subscription service has since become an integral part of the Xbox business, with all of the publisher’s first-party games releasing day-and-date on the platform.

Game Pass has especially proven a win-win service for newcomers, thanks to the $1 per month introductory tier for Game Pass Ultimate. All good things must come to an end, though.

Microsoft kills of Xbox Game Pass’ $1 tier for new members

Microsoft confirmed in a statement to The Verge that its $1 Game Pass is no longer available. The reason behind the decision remains unclear, but the company plans on “evaluating different marketing promotions for new members” to the service.

As of writing, there’s no word on what the new promotions may entail. Xbox’s Head of Global Communications, Kari Perez, told The Verge, “We have stopped our previous introductory offer for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass and are evaluating different marketing promotions for new members in the future.”

Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

For years, the $1 trial has served as the go-to recommendation for newcomers to the Game Pass service. After the one-month trial period ended, subscribers would then have the option to pay $15 a month for Ultimate or $10 per month for a PC or console-only membership.

Microsoft would do well to ensure its replacement for the cheap trial offer proves as enticing as its predecessor.

There’s no telling what other pricing changes Microsft has in store for Game Pass. But the company recently assured the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) that it wouldn’t increase prices in response to the pending Activision Blizzard merger.