Asus ROG Ally leaks showcase brand-new AMD Ryzen chip

The Asus ROG Ally is inching towards a full reveal, a handful of leaks suggest that we could be seeing a custom AMD Ryzen Z1 chip, which may be based on the Rysen 7 7840U mobile processor with Radeon 780M graphics.

The Asus ROG Ally might be the device that finally puts some fire under the Steam Deck‘s current handheld gaming PC throne. Where many companies like Ayaneo and OneXPlayer have made their own handheld gaming PCs, Asus is the first bigger mainstream brand looking to get into the market with a powerful system of its own.

Following its official announcement, we last heard that the device might be cheaper than expected. Now, we’ve finally got the first leaks about what chip might be powering the ROG Ally’s powerful graphics.

The ROG Ally could be powered by the Ryzen Z1 chip

All we know officially is that the ROG Ally will be using an AMD Ryzen custom APU. However, several leaks might reveal exactly what to expect from the upcoming handheld. Leaker 9550Pro on Twitter recently shared an image of what appears to be a leaked presentation slide of the ROG Ally itself. There, it showcases the device’s “AMD Ryzen Z1 series” processor. In addition to several other details such as a 512GB storage capacity and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

There’s very little information to glean from the processor name, but a leaked shipping manifest also details that the ROG Ally will be using a Ryzen 7 7840U. This would also come with 780M graphics, which will have a noted performance boost when compared to 6800U devices like the Ayaneo 2.

It is possible that the Z1 is based on the 7840U, potentially with lower power limits, or a more optimized configuration for handheld gaming, as it may use a lower TDP.

We’re expecting to hear more about the ROG Ally in the coming months, and be sure to take these leaks with a grain of salt, as it has not yet been confirmed by Asus themselves quite yet.