Steam Deck pre-order guide: release date, price, specs, games

The Steam Deck is here, and Valve is ready to compete with the Nintendo Switch. You can take your Steam library with you everywhere with the handheld console. We’ve got all you need to know about pre-ordering it ahead of its release later in 2021.

Move aside Switch, there’s a new handheld in town. Valve is entering the space and promising to bring your Steam library to your fingertips with the Steam Deck.

Have a massive backlog of games and no time to sit at your PC and play them? You can take their console wherever you go and knock through practically any title on the platform.

Want to get your hands on the new console? Well, it’s not quite out yet, but we’ve got everything you need to know about pre-ordering it, including the price and the specs, as well as when it’ll actually hit the shelves.

Here's a look at the new Steam Deck device in action, Valve's new handheld device. Available December 2021 for $399. Play all of your Steam games on the go. pic.twitter.com/jTnrSzlKZr — Dexerto (@Dexerto) July 15, 2021

Steam Deck preorder guide: price and specs

There are three versions of the Steam Deck you can preorder via the Steam store.

The only difference in specs between the three is the amount of storage. It starts at 64GB (enough for a small handful of games) and runs up to 512GB (can fit a very solid library).

Steam Deck 64GB (eMMC SSD): $329 USD Comes with carry case

Steam Deck 256GB (NVMe SSD): $529 USD Faster storage than eMMC SSD

Comes with carry case and exclusive Steam profile bundle Steam Deck 512GB (NVMe SSD): $649 USD Faster storage than eMMC SSD Premium anti-glare etched glass screen Comes with exclusive carry case, Steam profile bundle, and virtual keyboard theme



The hardware is otherwise the same. They all come with a custom AMD APU (accelerated processing unit), as well as 16GB of RAM to take on more intensive games (no beefy AAA titles, however).

The screen comes in at 7 inches at 1280×800 resolution, slightly bigger than the Switch’s 1280×720 resolution (although the new OLED model will feature a 1920×1080 resolution). While the FPS cap isn’t known, the refresh rate maxes it out at 60Hz.

The battery life isn’t anything to write home about ⁠— maxing out at eight hours of gameplay. However, with a dock on the way, you’ll be able to port it like a Switch and hook it up to your TV to play on the big screen.

The Steam Deck is only available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and European Union countries. They will receive the first batch of orders in December 2021, with more regions being added ahead of 2022.

Players will have to put down a deposit to preorder the Steam Deck. However, if you change your mind, this is refundable as either cash (for the first 30 days) or Steam Wallet credit.

What games are playable on the Steam Deck?

Well, anything that’s in your Steam library (and meets the minimum spec requirements) can be played on the Steam Deck.

No matter if you have a huge backlog of JRPGs or FPS titles, or maybe want to hop online with some mates while AFK, the Steam Deck will have all the tools to do so.

When does the Steam Deck launch?

The Steam Deck is open for preorder starting July 16, but won’t be released until December 2021 in select regions.

Most of the world can expect to get their hands on Valve’s flagship console sometime in 2022.