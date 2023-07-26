Will Armored Core 6 be on Steam Deck?

The latest game from From Software, Armored Core VI, is nearing release, but will you be able to blow up mechs on the Steam Deck?

There’s a brand new Armored Core game coming soon and while that’s exciting in of itself, you know what else is? The fact the Steam Deck appears to be on From Software’s radar.

Armored Core has been around for ages now, and while it got its start on the PS1, it gained a huge cult following in the following generations. There’s something about a giant mech blowing up other giant mechs in a hardcore action game that speaks to people.

While the franchise has been dormant for some time, the success of From Software’s RPGs has reignited the whole series. Its last release, Armored Core: Verdict Day came out over a decade ago on the PS3.

From Software’s focus on the Steam Deck actually stems from people pushing both Dark Souls and Elden Ring into the top twenty games played each month. Elden Ring hasn’t really shifted off the list since it launched and people started getting their Steam Decks.

Will you be able to play Armored Core 6 on Steam Deck?

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco

Yes and thankfully, it seems that From Software are going all in on the Steam Deck for Armored Core.

Speaking with Digital Trends, producer Yasunori Ogura said: “Obviously seeing how well Elden Ring performed on the Steam Deck, we were very happy, and we wanted to at least create that as a baseline going forward for this handheld.”

The series should map exceptionally well to the Steam Deck – and actually does if you emulate the previous entries. Its back buttons and control remapping should make for a much more comfortable play experience compared to prior entries.

On top of this, we’re expecting performance to be better than Elden Ring. With Elden Ring on Steam Deck, you can settle on a great 40FPS for stability, but never really reach the higher refresh rates without sacrificing the look of the game.

As Armored Core VI is smaller in terms of it not being an open-world game, the more confined levels and missions should provide an easier time for the Steam Deck to handle.

Armored Core VI launches on August 25 on PC, Xbox, and PS4/PS5. You can get your copy below.

