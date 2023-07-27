Is Armored Core 6 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Armored Core 6 is a brand-new phenomenon that is set for release in less than a month’s time. As such, players are eager to learn whether the game will arrive in Xbox Game Pass or not.

Xbox Game Pass is something that has taken over the community by storm ever since its inception. It is the premier subscription model that allows you to pay a small amount of money and enjoy a library’s worth of games for an entire month.

Therefore, in the current day, fans are always left wondering if a game is set to arrive in the Xbox Game Pass on day 1. Since Armored Core 6 is going to be a brand new FromSoftware title, the demand among players is excessively high.

Here is what you need to know about Armored Core 6 in Xbox Game Pass.

FromSoftware Armored Core 6 will not arrive on Xbox Game Pass

Will Armored Core 6 arrive on Xbox Game Pass?

The answer to whether Armored Core 6 will arrive on Xbox Game Pass is No. The game will not release on Game Pass on day 1 and there is no information on whether it will arrive at a later date either.

If it does happen, then Microsoft will have to announce it at some point. However, past games like Sekiro and Elden Ring have not made their way to Game Pass yet. FromSoftware is quite strict about how they handle games.

They love to keep games multiplatform and the only time they released exclusives was with Bloodborne and Demon’s Souls. If FromSoftware decides to join Xbox Game Pass, that will mean they need to make a deal with Microsoft.

Unfortunately, neither Bandai Namco nor FromSoftware have showcased any intention to take that route. Therefore, the chances of Armored Core 6 to arrive on Xbox Game Pass are almost negligible.

