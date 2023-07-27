Does Armored Core 6 have crossplay?

Armored Core 6, the brand new FromSoftware title is set for release in August 2023. The game is set to provide a vivid multiplayer experience, but a lot of players are still confused about whether it will have crossplay.

Crossplay is one of the most common features in modern-day games. This feature allows players to join in with their friends irrespective of the platform, thereby bringing the communities together.

However, the question arises of whether Armored Core 6 will have the feature or not. The game has a lot of potential and crossplay would simply enhance it to a whole new level.

Here is a guide on crossplay availability for Armored Core 6.

FromSoftware Armored Core 6 will not have a crossplay as of now

Will Armored Core 6 have crossplay?

The answer to whether Armored Core 6 will have crossplay or not is No for now. The game will have a pretty deep multiplayer, but there is no news on an official crossplay setting.

If it does become available, we will update this section with the information. However, for now, you will have to accept the game without this feature. As it happens, even the last FromSoftware game, Elden Ring, which won Game of the Year in 2022, did not have crossplay either.

FromSoftware does not like pitching players from different platforms into one place. This definitely reduces server load and makes the games much smoother, especially the multiplayer experience.

Armored Core 6 is going to release on all major platforms, including both previous-generation as well as current-generation consoles. Therefore, the player base on each should be quite respectable.

